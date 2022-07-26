CentralNic Group: CentralNic Partners With Tusass A/S to Support Greenland's National Domain Name Infrastructure

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the online marketplace for domain names and customer acquisition tools, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the contract to supply and support registry management software to underpin the domain name infrastructure of Greenland's country code top-level domain, .GL. The contract was awarded by Tusass A/S, the largest telecommunications company in Greenland.

This new win is yet another addition to CentralNic Registry's ever-expanding geographic top-level domain portfolio that includes such domains as .sk, .london, .la, .bh, .fm, .fo, .gd, .pw, .vg, and others.

CentralNic's platform now supports two out of three country code top-level domains for the countries that form the Kingdom of Denmark, namely, .gl for Greenland and .fo for the Faroe Islands.

Greenland pays special attention to the Digital Transformation of its economy, and the digital enablement of its citizens. CentralNic's state-of-the-art domain registry management software and comprehensive value-added services will help Greenland to continue the development of its digital economy and support the domain name infrastructure that powers it.

Gavin Brown, Head of CentralNic's Registry Services, said: "CentralNic's award-winning solution for domain registry management has once again demonstrated its technological superiority and we are thrilled to have been awarded this contract for .GL by Tusass A/S. We are looking forward to working with the Tusass A/S team and playing an active role in helping to reinforce and grow Greenland's digital and economic infrastructure."

"CentralNic provides industry-leading technology and unmatched experience understanding the specific needs of country code top-level domains," said Thomas Hansen, Tusass's Chief Information Officer. "CentralNic Registry is much more than an outsource technical provider - they are a true partner in building and securing a thriving digital economy for Greenland."

About CentralNic Group PLC

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global tech company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence and to win customers and earn revenues online. The Company complements its organic growth with acquisitions of cash-generative businesses with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay per use basis. For more information please visit: www.centralnic.com

