DJ IAV develops hydrogen strategy for the Chemnitz model region

DGAP-Media / 2022-07-26 / 09:00

IAV develops hydrogen strategy for the Chemnitz model region

Berlin, July 26, 2022 - Blueprint for the development of a regional, sustainable hydrogen economy: together with the consulting subsidiary consulting4drive, DBI Gas- und Umwelttechnik GmbH and the Reiner Lemoine Institute, IAV is developing a hydrogen strategy for the Chemnitz model region. The aim is to insert H2 technology in the mobility and heating sector and to support the transformation of the Saxon automotive industry.

"We will take up the already diverse ideas and design a functioning hydrogen economy, develop the infrastructure and logistics, drive sector coupling and strengthen the independence from natural gas and other fossil energies," says Dr. Ingmar Hartung, team manager Hydrogen Infrastructure and Electrolysis at IAV.

Hydrogen is a key element for climate protection and thus also for the added value of the future. On behalf of the city of Chemnitz, which is supported by the hydrogen cluster HZwo e.V., the Berlin-based tech solution provider IAV and three other partners are developing a strategy for the future hydrogen insert in the region in the southwest of the Free State of Saxony by September 2023. The development on the hydrogen region is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Digital and Transport as part of the Hyland competition, a funding instrument of the National Innovation Program Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP2), with a total of up to 400,000 euros. The funding guideline is coordinated by NOW GmbH and implemented by the project management Jülich (PtJ).

Mayor of the City of Chemnitz, Sven Schulze: "The city of Chemnitz, as a hydrogen technology region, is practically predestined in a national and international comparison. The numerous innovative craft enterprises based in Chemnitz, the excellent scientific landscape as well as the municipal politics and administration underline this. Our aim is to bring together economic development and climate protection to provide the safety and prosperity for our region and the people who live and work here."

The contract for the consultancy project was awarded to the four partners of a request for quotation of the HyExpert model region (Chemnitz, as well as the districts of Zwickau, Mittelsachsen, Vogtland and the Ore Mountains).

IAV draws on 25 years of experience in the field of hydrogen. The engineering specialist supports its customers at all stages of the H2 value chain - from the production of green hydrogen to the planning and optimization of relevant plants, to storage and transport.

To this end, the Hartung team also makes recommendations as part of the H2 strategy to be developed, where and in what quantities hydrogen is to be produced or purchased, how it is to be transported and for what purposes. Several new areas are entered in this process - for example, in the pipeline-bound transport of hydrogen.

Further focal points are the development of business and financing models in view of the rapidly changing regulatory environment, as well as the involvement of the public. The aim is to show the companies involved long-term profit prospects and to position H2 technology in a position close to the citizens. Picture Source: Kerstin Grünert HZwo e.V.

Press contact: Andreas Cremer

Carnotstraße 1

10587 Berlin

T: 0172-1902092

M: presse@iav.de

About IAV:

With more than 7,600 employees, IAV is one of the world's leading engineering partners for the automotive industry. The company has been developing innovative concepts and technologies for future vehicles for more than 35 years and generated sales of approximately 863 million euros in 2021. Its customers include all major automobile manufacturers and supplier worldwide. In addition to vehicle and powertrain development, IAV has already entered the e-mobility and autonomous driving at an early stage and is today one of the leading development service providers in these areas. In addition to its development centers in Berlin, Gifhorn and Chemnitz/Stollberg, IAV has other locations in Germany, including Munich, Sindelfingen, and Ingolstadt, as well as in Europe, Asia, North and South America.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: IAV GmbH Key word(s): Energy

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: IAV GmbH Carnotsraße 1 10587 Berlin Germany Internet: https://www.iav.com/ EQS News ID: 1405221 End of News DGAP Media =------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=8a6317dffe61980df84134f9d8db3c0c

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405221&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)