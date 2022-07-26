BlueSnap partners with Dalenys, part of Groupe BPCE, to help businesses achieve higher authorization rates in the EU and France

The global payment orchestration platform partnership with Dalenys, a leading French Paytech and part of France's second largest bank, Groupe BPCE, fortifies its local acquiring capabilities in Europe.

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, the global payment orchestration platform that helps businesses accept payments globally, has partnered with Dalenys, the Merchant Acquirer specialized in payments performance and part of Groupe BPCE, to bolster its global network of acquiring banks, which allows merchants to benefit from local card processing in France.

Businesses are likely to see increased sales and revenue as local acquiring helps them to achieve higher authorization rates and reduce cross-border fees.

While BlueSnap has offered local card acquiring in France for many years, the partnership with Dalenys further strengthens BlueSnap's local card acquiring capabilities in Europe. This enables businesses with a customer base in France to process digital payments as a local transaction.

Dalenys offers a unique payment solution, maximizing conversion rates and fighting fraud. For 10 years, Dalenys has been recognized for its performance. They support large businesses and regulated institutions throughout Europe with their team expertise, in-house engineered technology and unique payment data.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the 2nd largest bank in France, Dalenys will enable BlueSnap to continue its ambitious growth strategy in Europe by building more redundancy, failover and payment optimization capabilities in the region.

BlueSnap can save global sellers-and shoppers-up to 2% in cross-border fees and lead to increased sales by improving payment authorization rates and reducing seller costs.

Available in over 200 regions worldwide, BlueSnap's Intelligent Payment Routing technology, part of its global payment services, automatically recognizes a card's issuing country and directs it to one of its 47 local card acquiring banks worldwide to optimize sales and reduce costs.

This means the payment is treated in the same way as a local transaction, avoiding global interchange fees, where possible, in line with card brand rules.

Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO at BlueSnap, said: "With our partnership with Dalenys, BlueSnap continues to strengthen our position as a leader in local acquiring and cross-border payment services globally. Dalenys' extensive reach and customer base will enable us to help more businesses than ever looking to expand into international markets, as the volume of customers purchasing goods and services online continues to accelerate.

"We know that 'going global' can be a daunting step for many firms and that cross-border payments are incredibly complex. That's why BlueSnap is focused on helping businesses optimize their global payments to increase sales and reduce costs."

With its new generation solution for Payment Facilitators, based on a full API platform, Dalenys offers best-in-class features for PayFacs, such as:

automated onboarding

the latest standard of compliance with card schemes

monitoring and control of their operations (system integration, data access...)

Matthieu Vermot, CCO at Dalenys, said: "We are delighted to partner with such a successful international payment platform, and we are thrilled to provide our best-in-class "Payment Facilitator solution" and support BlueSnap performance to process French card transactions. This partnership reinforces our positioning as a leading Paytech and Merchant Acquirer, driving payments performance for European merchants and Payment Facilitators."

BlueSnap's Payment Orchestration Platform is specifically designed to help businesses accept payments both domestically and internationally. Businesses only need to do one integration and will receive one account and one contract to accept payments in 200 geographies with 100+ currencies and 100+ payment types.

As businesses grow into new territories, there are no additional integrations, no additional accounts to set up and no struggling with multiple reports to reconcile.

BlueSnap's network of global banks and local card acquiring, paired with best-in-class tax solution, fraud protection, chargeback management and accounts receivable automation, delivers businesses a better way to accept payments on a global scale.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that support marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47 countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors, including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

About Dalenys

Dalenys is a leading Paytech committed to boosting the performance of large businesses in Europe, such as Kiwi.com, Maisons du Monde or Veepee.

Our basics: team expertise, in-house engineered technology and unique payment data.

Define, run and level-up digital payment strategies of leading European merchants and partners in a fast-paced evolving market is our mission. It has the ability to increase revenue, fight fraud and create an exceptional journey for end-users.

Dalenys joined Groupe BPCE in 2017, the 2nd largest banking group in France and the largest Visa issuer in Europe. We are now part of BPCE Digital & Payments, a new division combining payment, digital and data expertise.

Learn more at www.dalenys.com