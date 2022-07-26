Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.07.2022
PR Newswire
26.07.2022 | 10:03
Bliss: In the digital era, we need to stop building brand books and start building brand systems

LISBON, Portugal, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, the interface is where your brand lives. But transitioning consistently across different digital platforms isn't always a smooth process. For companies that are creating products across multiple channels (web, app, and more) it's essential to have a brand design system - the bible of your presence, behaviour and interaction with users across online platforms. Bliss Applications, a consultancy firm specialising in building digital products, explains why and how:

The user experience when creating a relationship with brands is one of the new challenges for every company, brought about by the presence in digital environments, that is now more intense. In that sense, that same experience must be consistent, so that users can feel and recognize the brand through visual identification, even when the logo is not in sight.

If the brand book is essential to create consistency in the communication of our brand, in the various physical media - be it an advertisement, a presentation or a report, the transition of our brands to the digital environment requires equal or greater consistency of their presence in the different platforms; whether on the computer screen, mobile phone or smartwatch, we want the image of our brand to be consistent and coherent across all channels.

Maintaining this consistency in online environments is increasingly important if the brand is to be recognised for its interaction with the user as well. That's why it's so important for brands to create their design system while in the process of building digital products across multiple platforms. To simplify, these are the elements that should compose a design system:

  1. A space with all the system's documentation, guidelines on brand behaviour and brand components;
  2. Design components: kits with varied elements (i.e. buttons, iconography) that can be used in the design of a new screen;
  3. Programming resources: code and settings associated with each component that can be used by developers.

Whether it's to create consistency in the presentation of the brand for the user, to give more freedom in creating differentiating interactions or to have more agile teams in the construction of their digital products, the design system is a powerful ally for the digital presence of any brand.

© 2022 PR Newswire
