Sopra Steria and OVHcloud expand their partnership to industrialise AI and accelerate companies' transformation using open source principles

PARIS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, is joining forces with OVHcloud, a global player and the leading European cloud provider, to develop new open source tools. Sopra Steria and OVHcloud will participate in the drive to industrialise artificial intelligence (AI) and help step up the pace of companies' transformation.

As demand for exploiting the value of data and AI reaches an all-time high across all business sectors and solutions are becoming available in all fields, scaling has become a priority. OVHcloud and Sopra Steria aim to industrialise the process of creating and implementing models using a Europe-based open source solution, and make these models widely available.

By combining OVHcloud's AI offering with Sopra Steria's AI-industrialisation capabilities, this partnership will enable companies to scale up AI rollout. It will provide a comprehensive solution, from orchestrating AI model training programmes to overseeing their secure, industrial-scale implementation via an MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) chain.

"Our partnership with OVHcloud will benefit from pooling our innovation know-how, enabling public and private stakeholders based in France and Europe to power ahead with their AI implementation. Alongside OVHcloud, we'll be making our contribution to high-performance AI industrialisation that people can trust, so that verticals can leverage the value of their data", commented Cyril Malargé, CEO of Sopra Steria.

"Creating a French and Europe-wide ecosystem to accelerate AI implementation and boost the open source community is a key step to reinforcing the tech-driven competitive edge of businesses and institutions throughout Europe. Our ability to harness our AI expertise on an international scale, underpinned by the excellence of Sopra Steria's industrialisation capabilities, proves that Europe can produce state-of-the-art, high-performance, trust-generating solutions that will fan out across the world", added Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating 400,000 servers within over 33 data centers across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has been leveraging an integrated model that provides complete control of our value chain, from designing our servers to managing our data centers to orchestrating our fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover the full spectrum of use cases for our 1.6 million customers across 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions that combine high performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to making the most of digital technology to build a positive future for its clients. With 47,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.7 billion in 2021.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria Group (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, please visit our website www.soprasteria.com