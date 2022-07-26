Agbiolnvestor: Leading Agricultural Market Intelligence Company Launch New Resource for GM Crop Areas & GM Technology Approvals

Introducing GM Monitor from Agbiolnvestor

EDINBURGH, Scotland, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from their recent Queen's Award for Enterprise win, Agbiolnvestor has launched a new tool designed to provide easily accessible data on genetically modified crops.

This hugely beneficial platform allows users to view the current GM crop situation, identify trends and make informed decisions to guide future strategies.

The analysis includes data from the inception of the GM seed industry in the mid-1990s to the current situation in 2022. In addition, GM Monitor details regulatory approvals in the countries cultivating GM crops and those importing grains, oilseeds and their derivatives.

GM Monitor provides:

GM crop areas and the percentage of the overall crop area that they represent with data split by country/crop

GM crop approvals for cultivation and importation for food and feed purposes

Harvested grain and oilseed trade in volume and value terms

News relating to GM crop technology, new tech approvals & company development collaborations

Results of Agbiolnvestor's study into the timeframe and costs associated with commercialising a GM trait

All data is available in both an interactive data platform and downloadable Excel versions

Partner of Agbiolnvestor, Allister Phillips announced the launch, saying, "Agbioinvestor is very pleased to be able to provide a comprehensive free source of GM crop data for everyone, whether they are at a company involved in agriculture, in a regulatory position or in academia."

GM Monitor is a free service delivered fully online via an interactive and intuitive platform with the ability to export data. To access the service please visit https://gm.agbioinvestor.com

About Agbiolnvestor

Agbiolnvestor was established in 2017 to provide news and analysis covering the global crop protection and seeds & traits industries. Agbiolnvestor has rapidly become the leading source of reliable global crop protection market information and analysis in the industry.

