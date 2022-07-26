Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed META OCTAGON (MOTG) on July 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MOTG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





By building a decentralized entertainment venue for dApps, games, and NFTs in metaverse, META OCTAGON (MOTG) enables users to create, display, and trade their contents using MOTG, the main utility token of its platform. The MOTG token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 (UTC+8) on July 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing META OCTAGON

META OCTAGON is a blockchain based user generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It's a multi-tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, dApps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.

Through META OCTAGON platform, users will be able to create digital contents such as apps or memes, convert them into digital assets such as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), and upload them on the META OCTAGON marketplace. The platform also performs various artists' concert every month, and users can enjoy new sounds that are not released in real-world every day.

In addition, users will be able to create an appearance of their avatar, buy and try various of hairstyles, accessories, fashion and more. They can also get valuation of their digital contents in the market, share their creativeness in the metaverse world, communicate with new friends, check their real profile.

The META OCTAGON secures its position in the market as a pioneer of the Web3 metaverse platform to build a fun, creative and communal "create-to-earn" marketplace platform, owned and operated by users. It aims to realize a true blockchain ecosystem by using the Ethereum Protocol, attracting both crypto and non-crypto content creators by offering the essential advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

META OCTAGON provides its user a superb experience over the limitation of time and space, inviting them to a new concept of club that goes beyond the reality.

About MOTG Token

MOTG is the main utility token of the META OCTAGON platform that enables users to create, display, and trade their contents. MOTG holders are allowed to participate in governance of the META OCTAGON platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on essential decisions of the META OCTAGON ecosystem.

Based on ERC-20, MOTG has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 16.7% is provided for seed sale, 8.3% is provided for strategic sale, 5% is allocated to the team, another 5% is allocated to partners, another 5% will be used for marketing, 30% will be used for operation, 25% is allocated for the ecosystem, and the rest 5% is reserved.

The MOTG token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 (UTC+8) on July 20, 2022. Investors who are interested in META OCTAGON investment can easily buy and sell MOTG token on LBank Exchange now.

