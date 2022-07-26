Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue
Awarded Largest Single Design Win in Company's History
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"Sensata delivered record revenue in the second quarter, with results in line with guidance despite significant market, supply chain, and foreign currency headwinds. Sensata's organic revenue growth outpaced underlying markets by 650 basis points and we delivered growth from acquisitions of 280 basis points, offsetting end market declines compared to the prior-year quarter," said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. "In addition, during the quarter the Company was awarded its largest ever design win for a new electric vehicle battery disconnect system for a major North American OEM, further demonstrating Sensata's ability to capitalize on our electrification strategy to grow through new product design and new market opportunities."
Operating results for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.
Revenue:
- Revenue was a record $1,020.5 million, an increase of $27.9 million, or 2.8%, compared to $992.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.
- Revenue increased 2.2% on an organic basis, which excludes a decrease of (2.2%) from foreign currency exchange rates and an increase of 2.8% from acquisitions, each versus the prior-year period.
Operating income:
- Operating income was $138.9 million, or 13.6% of revenue, a decrease of $(25.8) million, or (15.7%), compared to operating income of $164.8 million, or 16.6% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted operating income was $193.8 million, or 19.0% of revenue, a decrease of $(15.5) million, or (7.4%), compared to adjusted operating income of $209.3 million, or 21.1% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2021.
Earnings per share:
- Earnings per share was $0.22, a decrease of $(0.49), or (69.0%), compared to earnings per share of $0.71 in the second quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted earnings per share was $0.83, a decrease of $(0.12), or (12.6%), compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.95 in the second quarter of 2021.
- Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $(0.05) in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year period.
Sensata generated $94.5 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $163.4 million in the prior-year period. The Company's free cash flow totaled $56.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $127.0 million in the prior-year period.
During the second quarter of 2022, Sensata repurchased nearly 1.7 million ordinary shares for total consideration of $77.0 million as part of its existing share repurchase program. The Company also returned approximately $17.2 million to shareholders through its first quarterly dividend paid on May 25, 2022.
Operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.
Revenue:
- Revenue was $1,996.3 million, an increase of $61.1 million, or 3.2%, compared to $1,935.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Revenue increased 1.1% on an organic basis, which excludes a decrease of (1.3%) from foreign currency exchange rates and an increase of 3.4% from acquisitions, each versus the prior-year period.
Operating income:
- Operating income was $264.9 million, or 13.3% of revenue, a decrease of $(57.3) million, or (17.8%), compared to operating income of $322.2 million, or 16.7% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted operating income was $376.3 million, or 18.8% of revenue, a decrease of $(31.1) million, or (7.6%), compared to adjusted operating income of $407.4 million, or 21.1% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Earnings per share:
- Earnings per share was $0.36, a decrease of $(0.69), or (65.7%), compared to earnings per share of $1.05 in the six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted earnings per share was $1.60, a decrease of $(0.21), or (11.6%), compared to adjusted earnings per share of $1.81 in the six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $(0.02) in the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior-year period.
Sensata generated $141.9 million of operating cash flow in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $267.9 million in the prior-year period. The Company's free cash flow totaled $67.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $204.4 million in the prior-year period.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Sensata repurchased approximately 2.8 million ordinary shares for total consideration of $144.3 million as part of its existing share repurchase program.
"We are continuing to monitor supply chain challenges and the macroeconomic backdrop. Sensata is working closely with our customers to understand their current needs and we are leveraging the deep experience of our management team to respond accordingly in these uncertain times. As a result of the investments we are making, we are continuing to post record levels of new business wins and we are confident that we are well positioned for the future," Cote added.
|Segment Performance
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
in 000s
2022
2021
2022
2021
Performance Sensing
Revenue
746,882
741,852
1,464,579
1,456,364
Operating income
185,519
202,064
366,157
397,908
% of Performance Sensing revenue
24.8
27.2
25.0
27.3
Sensing Solutions
Revenue
273,666
250,808
531,739
478,824
Operating income
79,488
76,549
152,003
143,443
% of Sensing Solutions revenue
29.0
30.5
28.6
30.0
Quarterly Dividend
Sensata recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022.
Guidance
"Sensata delivered solid financial performance in a challenging second quarter, posting 2.8% revenue growth and 19.0% adjusted operating income margin," said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. "For the third quarter of 2022, we expect revenue of $980 to $1,020 million and adjusted EPS of $0.81 to $0.89. For fiscal year 2022, we are adjusting our annual financial guidance calling for revenue of $3,970 to $4,050 million and adjusted EPS of $3.30 to $3.42. This updated guidance includes the previously announced acquisition of Dynapower and divestiture of Qinex."
Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
$ in millions, except EPS
FY-22 Guidance
FY-21
Y/Y Change
Revenue
$3,970- $4,050
$3,820.8
4% 6%
organic growth
3% 5%
Adjusted Operating Income
$758 $782
$806.0
(6%) (3%)
Adjusted Net Income
$514 $534
$566.8
(9%) (6%)
Adjusted EPS
$3.30 $3.42
$3.56
(7%) (4%)
Versus the prior year, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will decrease revenue by approximately $(76) million at the midpoint and decrease adjusted EPS by approximately $(0.11) at the midpoint for fiscal year 2022.
Q3 2022 Guidance
$ in millions, except EPS
Q3-22 Guidance
Q3-21
Y/Y Change
Revenue
$980 $1,020
$951.0
3% 7%
organic growth
2% 6%
Adjusted Operating Income
$187 $199
$201.0
(7%) (1%)
Adjusted Net Income
$126 $138
$138.6
(9%) 0%
Adjusted EPS
$0.81 $0.89
$0.87
(7%) 2%
Versus the prior-year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will decrease revenue by approximately $(23) million at the midpoint and decrease adjusted EPS by approximately $(0.02) at the midpoint in the third quarter of 2022.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With more than 21,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods and measured on either a reported, constant currency, or an organic basis, the latter of which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s) and the effect of foreign currency exchange rate differences between the comparative periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.
Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the accelerated repayment of debt obligations.
Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, net, provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, (3) deferred gain or loss on derivative instruments, and (4) step-up inventory amortization.
Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.
Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.
Safe Harbor Statement
This earnings release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "forecast," "continue," "intend," "plan," "potential," "opportunity," "guidance," and similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business and market outlook, megatrends, priorities, growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products and services, share repurchases, and Sensata's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors relating to our operations and business environment, and we can give no assurances that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.
A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to public health crises, instability and changes in the global markets, supplier interruption or non-performance, the acquisition or disposition of businesses, adverse conditions or competition in the industries upon which we are dependent, intellectual property, product liability, warranty and recall claims, market acceptance of new product introductions and product innovations, labor disruptions or increased labor costs, and changes in existing environmental or safety laws, regulations, and programs.
Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the three months
For the six months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net revenue
1,020,548
992,660
1,996,318
1,935,188
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
686,603
658,285
1,343,683
1,293,634
Research and development
47,971
42,913
93,951
78,869
Selling, general and administrative
97,329
86,821
193,009
163,944
Amortization of intangible assets
36,805
34,857
74,172
66,921
Restructuring and other charges, net
12,897
5,029
26,630
9,611
Total operating costs and expenses
881,605
827,905
1,731,445
1,612,979
Operating income
138,943
164,755
264,873
322,209
Interest expense, net
(44,842
(45,213
(90,287
(89,256
Other, net
(39,240
1,012
(89,696
(38,385
Income before taxes
54,861
120,554
84,890
194,568
Provision for income taxes
20,020
7,638
27,608
27,919
Net Income
34,841
112,916
57,282
166,649
Net income per share:
Basic
0.22
0.71
0.36
1.05
Diluted
0.22
0.71
0.36
1.05
Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
156,477
158,208
156,950
157,986
Diluted
156,994
159,344
157,812
159,287
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,558,578
1,708,955
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
743,048
653,438
Inventories
656,736
588,231
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
161,367
126,370
Total current assets
3,119,729
3,076,994
Property, plant and equipment, net
825,862
820,933
Goodwill
3,534,438
3,502,063
Other intangible assets, net
904,929
946,731
Deferred income tax assets
101,899
105,028
Other assets
119,820
162,017
Total assets
8,606,677
8,613,766
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations
6,566
6,833
Accounts payable
537,261
459,093
Income taxes payable
15,309
26,517
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
327,993
343,816
Total current liabilities
887,129
836,259
Deferred income tax liabilities
341,383
339,273
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations
37,863
38,758
Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion
25,623
26,564
Long-term debt, net
4,213,512
4,214,946
Other long-term liabilities
77,583
63,232
Total liabilities
5,583,093
5,519,032
Total shareholders' equity
3,023,584
3,094,734
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
8,606,677
8,613,766
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
57,282
166,649
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
62,882
62,833
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,433
3,426
Share-based compensation
15,739
11,475
Loss on debt financing
30,066
Amortization of intangible assets
74,172
66,921
Deferred income taxes
(5,211
(7,070
Acquisition-related compensation payments
(15,000
Mark-to-market loss on equity investments, net
71,100
Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and other
20,669
12,700
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
(143,178
(79,069
Net cash provided by operating activities
141,888
267,931
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(48,989
(421,951
Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(74,069
(63,572
Investment in debt and equity securities
(6,878
(6,444
Other
152
2,862
Net cash used in investing activities
(129,784
(489,105
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares
14,577
17,957
Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings
(7,577
(7,948
Proceeds from borrowings on debt
1,001,875
Payments on debt
(5,664
(757,889
Dividends paid
(17,225
Payments to repurchase ordinary shares
(144,279
Payments of debt financing costs
(2,313
(33,032
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(162,481
220,963
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(150,377
(211
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
1,708,955
1,861,980
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
1,558,578
1,861,769
|Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
For the six months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Performance Sensing
73.2
74.7
73.4
75.3
Sensing Solutions
26.8
25.3
26.6
24.7
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
For the six months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Americas
42.1
38.0
41.0
37.2
Europe
26.0
27.2
26.1
27.8
Asia/Rest of World
31.9
34.8
32.9
35.0
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
For the six months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Automotive (1)
50.6
53.4
51.5
55.7
Heavy vehicle and off-road
23.6
22.5
22.8
20.7
Industrial
12.0
10.6
11.9
10.1
Appliance and HVAC
5.7
6.4
5.8
6.4
Aerospace
3.8
3.3
3.6
3.4
All other
4.3
3.8
4.4
3.7
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(1) Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $9.9 million and $12.1 million of revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $19.2 million and $23.6 million of revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Market Outgrowth (Unaudited)
For the three months ended June
For the six months ended June
Reported
Organic
End
Reported
Organic
End
Sensata
2.8
2.2
(0.9
3.2
1.1
(3.3
(1) End Market excludes (3.4%) and (2.8%) inventory build in the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.
Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
138,943
13.6
20,020
34,841
0.22
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
3,888
0.4
(36
4,294
0.03
Financing and other transaction costs (1)
14,434
1.4
(450
28,277
0.18
Step-up depreciation and amortization
35,318
3.5
35,318
0.22
Deferred loss on derivative instruments
1,190
0.1
(4,013
15,431
0.10
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,717
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related (2)
9,669
9,669
0.06
Total adjustments
54,830
5.4
5,170
94,706
0.60
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
193,773
19.0
14,850
129,547
0.83
(1) Includes a mark-to-market loss on our investment in Quanergy Systems, Inc of $11.8 million, recorded in other, net. Also includes $12.8 million of expense related to compensation arrangements entered into concurrent with the closing of an acquisition, partially offset by $3.3 million of gains, which relate to changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration amounts, each recorded in restructuring and other charges, net. Refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information.
(2) Includes $11.4 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
164,755
16.6
7,638
112,916
0.71
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
5,738
0.6
(85
6,926
0.04
Financing and other transaction costs
2,544
0.3
(443
1,267
0.01
Step-up depreciation and amortization
33,684
3.4
33,684
0.21
Deferred loss on derivative instruments
2,595
0.3
(352
1,057
0.01
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,715
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
(6,200
(6,200
(0.04
Total adjustments
44,561
4.5
(7,080
38,449
0.24
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
209,316
21.1
14,718
151,365
0.95
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
264,873
13.3
27,608
57,282
0.36
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
8,037
0.4
(136
8,343
0.05
Financing and other transaction costs (1)
30,259
1.5
(994
102,837
0.65
Step-up depreciation and amortization
71,263
3.6
71,263
0.45
Deferred loss on derivative instruments
1,842
0.1
(2,202
8,470
0.05
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,433
0.02
Deferred taxes and other tax related (2)
1,334
1,334
0.01
Total adjustments
111,401
5.6
(1,998
195,680
1.24
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
376,274
18.8
29,606
252,962
1.60
(1) Includes a mark-to-market loss on our investment in Quanergy Systems, Inc of $71.7 million, recorded in other, net. Also includes $31.1 million of expense related to compensation arrangements entered into concurrent with the closing of an acquisition, partially offset by $9.4 million of gains, which relate to changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration amounts, each recorded in restructuring and other charges, net. Refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information.
(2) Includes $11.4 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent companies in the Netherlands and the United States. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
322,209
16.7
27,919
166,649
1.05
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
10,263
0.5
(286
14,217
0.09
Financing and other transaction costs (1)
7,115
0.4
(3,546
34,072
0.21
Step-up depreciation and amortization
63,380
3.3
63,380
0.40
Deferred loss on derivative instruments
4,435
0.2
(1,100
3,302
0.02
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,426
0.02
Deferred taxes and other tax related (2)
3,922
3,922
0.02
Total adjustments
85,193
4.4
(1,010
122,319
0.77
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
407,402
21.1
28,929
288,968
1.81
(1) Includes a $30.1 million loss recognized in the first quarter of 2021 related to the early redemption of our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026 at 103.125%. The loss primarily includes the payment of $23.4 million for the early redemption premium, with the remaining loss representing write-off of debt discounts and deferred financing costs. The loss is presented in other, net in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. Refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information.
(2) Includes $10.9 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.
Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations
(in thousands)
For the three months
For the six months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of revenue
1,215
3,038
3,375
5,453
Selling, general and administrative
5,699
3,253
10,730
7,641
Amortization of intangible assets
35,019
33,241
70,666
62,488
Restructuring and other charges, net (1)
12,897
5,029
26,630
9,611
Operating income adjustments
54,830
44,561
111,401
85,193
Interest expense, net
1,717
1,715
3,433
3,426
Other, net (2)
32,989
(747
82,844
34,710
Provision for income taxes (3)
5,170
(7,080
(1,998
(1,010
Net income adjustments
94,706
38,449
195,680
122,319
(1) The three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include $12.8M and $31.1M, respectively, of expense related to compensation arrangements entered into concurrent with the closing of an acquisition. The six months ended June 30, 2022 also includes $9.4M of gains, which relate to changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration amounts.
(2) The three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include a mark-to-market loss on our investment in Quanergy Systems, Inc of $11.8 million and $71.7 million, respectively. Refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information. The six months ended June 30, 2021 includes a $30.1 million loss recognized in the first quarter of 2021 related to the early redemption of our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026 at 103.125%. The loss primarily reflects the payment of $23.4 million for the early redemption premium, with the remaining loss representing write-off of debt discounts and deferred financing costs.
(3) Each period presented includes current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital. This includes $11.4 million in each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and $10.1 million and $10.9 million, in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
Free cash flow
($ in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
94,533
163,420
(42.2
141,888
267,931
(47.0
Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(38,358
(36,400
(5.4
(74,069
(63,572
(16.5
Free cash flow
56,175
127,020
(55.8
67,819
204,359
(66.8
Adjusted EBITDA
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
LTM
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
254,213
34,841
112,916
57,282
166,649
Interest expense, net
180,322
44,842
45,213
90,287
89,256
Provision for income taxes
50,026
20,020
7,638
27,608
27,919
Depreciation expense
125,008
31,351
31,636
62,882
62,833
Amortization of intangible assets
141,380
36,805
34,857
74,172
66,921
EBITDA
750,949
167,859
232,260
312,231
413,578
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Restructuring related and other
17,746
4,330
7,011
8,479
14,377
Financing and other transaction costs
107,255
28,727
1,710
103,831
37,618
Deferred loss on derivative instruments
17,564
19,444
1,409
10,672
4,402
Adjusted EBITDA
893,514
220,360
242,390
435,213
469,975
Net debt and leverage
As of
($ in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations
6,566
6,833
Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion
25,623
26,564
Long-term debt, net
4,213,512
4,214,946
Total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations
4,245,701
4,248,343
Less: discount, net of premium
(4,317
(5,207
Less: deferred financing costs
(26,691
(26,682
Total gross indebtedness
4,276,709
4,280,232
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
1,558,578
1,708,955
Net debt
2,718,131
2,571,277
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
893,514
928,276
Net leverage ratio
3.0
2.8
Guidance
Three months ending September 30, 2022
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating Income
Net Income
EPS
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
GAAP
141.5
151.0
63.8
72.3
0.41
0.46
Restructuring related and other
4.0
4.5
3.5
4.0
0.02
0.03
Financing and other transaction costs(1)
7.5
8.5
7.0
8.0
0.05
0.05
Step-up depreciation and amortization(1)
34.0
35.0
34.0
35.0
0.22
0.23
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(2)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1.7
1.7
0.01
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
16.0
17.0
0.10
0.11
Non-GAAP
187.0
199.0
126.0
138.0
0.81
0.89
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions)
155.2
155.2
Full year ending December 31, 2022
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating Income
Net Income
EPS
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
GAAP
559.2
578.2
198.5
211.5
1.29
1.37
Restructuring related and other
13.0
14.0
12.0
13.0
0.08
0.08
Financing and other transaction costs(1)
46.0
48.0
117.0
119.0
0.75
0.76
Step-up depreciation and amortization(1)
138.0
140.0
138.0
140.0
0.88
0.90
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(2)
1.8
1.8
8.5
8.5
0.05
0.05
Amortization of debt issuance costs
7.0
7.0
0.04
0.04
Deferred taxes and other tax related
33.0
35.0
0.21
0.22
Non-GAAP
758.0
782.0
514.0
534.0
3.30
3.42
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions)
156.0
156.0
(1) Amounts do not contemplate the effects of future acquisitions, divestitures, or financing transactions that occur beyond our most recent fiscal period end, including the acquisition of Dynapower and the sale of Qinex each of which occurred subsequent to June 30, 2022.
(2) We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected operating results. In prior periods such adjustments have been significant to our reported GAAP earnings.
