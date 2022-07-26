Insider positioned as a LEADER in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines and scored the highest for Marketing Use Case in the Critical Capabilities report

Insider offers a single platform for delivering personalized, cross-channel experiences by connecting data and predicting future behaviour with AI. Trusted by 1200+ leading enterprise companies and high-growth startups including Samsung , GAP Marks & Spencer , Virgin , IKEA , Burger King , Toyota , Santander , Vodafone, Madeira Madeira , Puma , Singapore Airlines , CNN , Lenovo and Estée Lauder, Insider helps global brands accelerate growth and delivers the fastest time to value.

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider - one platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines for the second year in a row. The report is an evaluation of 13 personalization solution providers on two parameters - 'Ability to Execute', and 'Completeness of Vision'

Insider received the highest scores for Marketing (4.1/5.0), and Services and Support (4.16/5.0) Use Cases in the 2022 Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines.

What Insider believes are its core capabilities in Personalization that enable it to deliver market-leading results?

AI-powered Product Discovery: A Smart Recommendation engine powered by 20+ deep learning algorithms to deliver compelling discovery experiences using innovative, best-in-class features like Instory. Avon , a leading beauty and personal care company boosted their Average Order Value (AOV) by 11% by leveraging Insider's AI-powered Smart Recommender across their funnel.

Cross-Channel Personalization: Ability to create hyper-personalized messaging with dynamic content like product images, links, user attributes, events and more to trigger contextual 1:1 experiences across channels that drive conversions, repeat purchases, and loyalty. MAC Cosmetics achieves 17.2 X ROI using Insider's cross-channel journey personalization and orchestration.

Personalization Templates for Digital Commerce: 100s of pre-built templates combined with a flexible Do-it-yourself (DIY) template engine to design your own layouts to create campaigns across multiple platforms including mobile, tablet and desktop in a single go. Philips increases AOV by 35% using Insider's personalization templates Social Proof, Progress Bar, Coupons and more .

360-degree Reporting: Advanced analytics to track and monitor the ROI, and analyze the performance of different channels, or individual campaigns that meet the needs of every persona including marketing, digital, CRM or e-commerce. NA-KD boosts customer lifetime value by 25%

Hande Cilingir, Co-founder and CEO of Insider said, "We believe that our vision of building a cross-channel personalization platform that will become the number one choice for marketers is strongly validated with our position as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines. With industry-first capabilities like auto-optimized recommendations, story-based product discovery experiences and one universal language for personalization, we feel we are blazing new trails in our industry and have bold plans to keep the momentum going by being at the forefront of A Brand New WayTM to deliver experiences."

About Insider

Insider -one platform for individualized, cross-channel experiences-enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine and individualize customer experiences. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver experiences across channels like Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , and Messaging Apps (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, RCS).

Insider recently unlocked unicorn status and NASDAQ congratulated the company for becoming one of the few woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. Insider was named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment. The company has been named #1 Leader on G2's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids with a 4.7/5 rating for 20 consecutive quarters. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

