Relocates to Well 22 in Howald

Gen II Luxembourg Services, SARL ("Gen II Lux"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gen II Fund Services, LLC ("Gen II"), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, today announced that the firm relocated its Luxembourg office to Well 22, located at 22 Rue des Bruyères.

Located in Howald, close to Luxembourg City, the building is the first in Luxembourg to meet the requirements of the WELL Building Standard certification process. It is a performance-based system for measuring building features that impact human health and well-being through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind. Gen II Lux will occupy approximately 2,800 sqm, nearly three times the size of Gen II Lux's previous Luxembourg premises. Gen II also has offices in New York, Boston, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, Stamford, and Vancouver.

"As we continue to grow our operations in Luxembourg and Europe, this innovative and expanded office provides us with an ideal base to build upon," said Steven Millner, CEO of Gen II. "With flexible modular spaces, green spaces, and easy access to public transportation, this space will foster a high-quality work environment that will improve the well-being, productivity, and health of our staff."

"We wanted to provide a setting that integrates new standards of comfort and flexibility for our team as we continue to expand our footprint in Luxembourg," said Norman Leben, CEO of Gen II Luxembourg Services, SARL. "We're excited to provide our employees with a working environment focused on their health, happiness, productivity and well-being."

About Gen II

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving private capital asset managers and investors. Since its inception in 2009, the company has become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, with more than $850 billion of private fund capital under administration worldwide. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling GPs to manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications most effectively. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

