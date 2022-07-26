ABBYY has opened a new development center in Belgrade, Serbia, and is increasing its developer workforce in existing locations in the United States, Hungary, and Cyprus. The investment in developer resources is part of ABBYY's previously reported 40% increase in research and development (R&D) efforts, and will be instrumental to the company's continued commitment to providing innovative, market-leading intelligent automation solutions to global enterprises.

The Serbian development center will focus on developing new automation solutions for ABBYY's global customer base, continuing to focus on low-code/no-code technology to make it simpler for customers to drive lower costs in their digital transformation journey.

"We are excited to expand our product development team to Serbia as we continue to accelerate our growth as a leader in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market," commented Scott Opitz, CPO/CTO of ABBYY. "The tremendous growth of IT skills in the region, combined with strong engineering education programs, has turned the greater Belgrade region into an emerging technology hub in Europe that fits ABBYY's growth plans."

ABBYY is actively hiring new employees across Serbia and provides remote work opportunities within the country, as well as relocation options. The new development center offers a wide variety of opportunities for software developers, QA engineers, and administrative and IT support positions. To learn more and apply, visit ABBYY's career page.

ABBYY is recognized as a leader by several major analyst firms, including Everest Group and ISG, in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and in Process Task Mining by NelsonHall, Zinnov, and others. To learn more about ABBYY intelligent process automation solutions, visit https://www.abbyy.com/solutions/intelligent-process-automation-ipa/.

