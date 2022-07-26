Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Anoto Group AB ges observationsstatus / Anoto Group AB receives observation status (124/22)

Den 18 juli 2022 offentliggjorde Anoto Group AB ("Bolaget") sin delårsrapport för det andra kvartalet 2022 med information om Bolagets finansiella situation. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella ställning. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-kod SE0010415281, orderboks-ID 005110) ska ges observationsstatus. On July 18, 2022, Anoto Group AB (the "Company") published its interim report for the second quarter of 2022 with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Anoto Group AB (IRRAS, ISIN-code SE0010415281, order book ID 005110) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB