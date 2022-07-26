Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach 1.500% in Marktschieflage: Die nächste Rallye angestoßen!? Neuer Hot Stock…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYQG ISIN: SE0010415281 Ticker-Symbol: XTL1 
Frankfurt
26.07.22
08:38 Uhr
0,017 Euro
0,000
-1,14 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANOTO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANOTO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.07.2022 | 13:05
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Anoto Group AB ges observationsstatus / Anoto Group AB receives observation status (124/22)

Den 18 juli 2022 offentliggjorde Anoto Group AB ("Bolaget") sin delårsrapport
för det andra kvartalet 2022 med information om Bolagets finansiella situation. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella
ställning. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-kod SE0010415281, orderboks-ID 005110) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

On July 18, 2022, Anoto Group AB (the "Company") published its interim report
for the second quarter of 2022 with information on the Company's financial
situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Anoto Group AB (IRRAS, ISIN-code SE0010415281, order book ID 005110) shall be
given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ANOTO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.