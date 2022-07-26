Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent's Pending Acquisition "Evolutionary Biologics" Engages "Aesthetics By Design" to Market, Sell and Distribute Regenerative Medicine Products Produced by Evolutionary Biologics with the Initial Focus Being Exo Elixir

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. ("Emergent") (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces its pending Acquisition Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., (Evolutionary Biologics), a market leading innovator of regenerative biological products using science and technology to build products creating external beauty engages By Design Medical, a DBA of Aesthetics By Design to market, sell and distribute Regenerative Medicine Products produced by Evolutionary Biologics. The initial focus shall be Exo Elixir TM, a sub-dermal regenerative serum derived from dermal fibroblast stem cells (does not contain any live cells) with a proprietary mixture of growth factors, cytokines, collagen, and soluble matrix proteins ideal for skin cells to regenerate themselves to the Aesthetic Trade.

The global biologics market size was valued at US $366.43 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit over US$ 719.84 billion by 2030 with a noteworthy CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030. A biologic medication is a product that is made from live organisms and contains living organism components. Recombinant protein, tissues, allergens, genes, cells, blood components, blood, and vaccinations are all examples of biologics. Anemia, hemophilia, chronic migraine, hepatitis B, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other disorders and infections are treated with biologics. Various government efforts, higher share of biologics in the market, and rising use of biopharmaceuticals over chemically produced molecules, and many other factors are driving the biologics market expansion in the forecast period.

Tamara Paul, CEO of By Design Medical, a DBA of Aesthetics By Design stated "Aesthetics By Design is pleased to begin the collaboration with Evolutionary Biologics. Together our companies will change the landscape of regenerative medicine and launch revolutionary innovated products into the aesthetics market."

Jim Morrison, President and CEO of Evolutionary Biologics stated "Tamara has recruited, trained, and managed over 700 sales reps, who have generated millions of dollars in sales in the medical sales channel. She expects to have 8 to 10 reps in the field in August with a target of 75 generating $200,000 per month in Revenues by year-end."

The acquisition of Evolutionary Biologics by Emergent Health is expected to close within the next two weeks.

James W. Zimbler, CEO of Emergent stated, "We're extremely pleased and proud to have Tamara and the entire By Design Medical team part of the roll out of Evolutionary Biologics many wonderful products and are hopeful By Design Medical will represent all of Emergent Health's family of products."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent is developing a line of products in the field of Regenerative Medicine and improved neutraceuticals and phytonutritionals available to the general public without a prescription. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. PharmaZu, its newly acquired subsidiary, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on The Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

