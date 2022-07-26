Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics to Add New Artificial Intelligence Anomaly Detection Capabilities to its Scout System

New loss of containment capabilities will enable automatic detection of crude oil loss at oil and gas facilities

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that American Robotics is adding new artificial intelligence anomaly detection capabilities to its autonomous Scout System drone. Loss of containment capabilities will enable oil and gas customers to minimize environmental risks, clean-up costs, fines, and litigation expenses. This new analytics feature is the first being introduced in connection with our strategic partnership with Dynam.AI, a leading edge provider of AI/ML development tools and services. Additional software-driven data analytics features targeted for the O&G markets are expected to be introduced in the second half of 2022.

"On the heels of our announcement of new high-resolution RGB and thermal camera payloads, American Robotics continues to enhance our offerings for current and future customers in the oil and gas industry," said Reese Mozer, co-founder and CEO of American Robotics. "This analytics feature is the first to be announced from our industry-optimized product roadmap put in place early last year. We have worked closely with our customers to define these requirements on route to fleet deployments, and we are grateful for their partnership."

The loss of containment analytics feature will accelerate early detection and location of crude oil leaks before they become critical to customers by providing frequent, autonomous inspections of oil and gas pumpjacks, heater treaters, tanks, pipes, pumps, and more via the autonomous Scout System. Autonomous drones have become a crucial component to ensuring safety and conducting regular inspections within the oil and gas industry. Through artificial intelligence anomaly detection capabilities tailor-made for the oil and gas industry, American Robotics is providing customers with the tools they need to reduce reputational risk resulting in loss of revenue and brand value, while minimizing environmental risk and costs associated with clean-ups.

A recent Market Research Future report predicted that the market size for drones in the oil and gas industry is projected to be worth over $23 billion by 2027. By continuing to add new features to its Scout System specifically for the oil and gas industry, American Robotics is further establishing itself as the market-leading autonomous drone-in-a-box (DIB) solution for the oil and gas sector. Combined with the high-resolution thermal and RGB camera payloads, the loss of containment analytics feature deepens and expands American Robotics' competitive differentiation within the oil and gas vertical.

A prototype of the loss of containment analytics feature is targeted for release in Q3 2022. To learn more about American Robotics and its Scout System drone, click here.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

