Firm Gains Ownership of Value-Added Outsourced Contract Manufacturer along Siparex and Other Co-Investors

One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Clayens NP, ("Clayens" or "the Company") a leading value-added outsourced contract manufacturer of high-performance polymers, composites and precision metals from a group of investors led by French private equity firm Siparex, which sells its majority stake. As part of the transaction Siparex, its co-investors, as well as management team will reinvest in the business alongside OEP to continue supporting the Company as minority partners. Financial terms of the private transaction are not being disclosed.

Based in Genas, France, Clayens provides processing services for polymers, composites and precision metal parts. The Company's capabilities include thermoplastics, thermoset injection, metalloplastics and precision metal machining and engineering. Clayens currently employs more than 3,000 full-time employees and operates 25 manufacturing sites across Europe, North Africa and North America, selling to blue-chip global customers present in these regions.

Led by its CEO Eric Pisani and with the active backing of Siparex since 2019 Clayens has implemented a sustained growth strategy, including 4 significant acquisitions, which helped Clayens record strong growth in turnover from €273 million in 2019 to over €350 million in the last twelve months.

"Clayens' specialized expertise in producing highly engineered products that meet the most rigorous specifications is highly valued by multinationals operating in various end markets," said Konstantin Ryzhkov, Managing Director, One Equity Partners. "This capability has produced a loyal customer base that gives the Company a significant advantage in a competitive market. OEP has a strong track record of building leading global companies from local champions through cross-Atlantic business combinations, and we believe that in partnership with Siparex and other current shareholders OEP can apply this experience to help Clayens transition from a leading French business to a major global player."

In addition to its inherent strengths, Clayens benefits from current market trends including re-shoring of manufacturing operations with demand shifting back from China to Europe and the U.S., growth in infrastructure spending in several countries worldwide, and post-Covid recovery across sectors such as automotive and aerospace. These trends coupled with a reliable client base contribute to Clayens' long-standing resilience as a business.

"We are eager to embark in this ambitious partnership with One Equity Partners, and we welcome them as a new majority shareholder committed to accelerating our growth," said Eric Pisani, CEO of Clayens. "OEP distinguished itself through the firm's partnership approach and its expertise in identifying and executing global transformational combinations. With OEP's resources and expertise we expect Clayens to develop into an even more valuable partner to its customers, with greater global footprint and capabilities."

"Clayens has seen significant business development over the past four years and is primed to become a global leader in precision components manufacturing," said Florent Lauzet, Managing Partner at Siparex. "This a new chapter for Clayens, but we and other existing shareholders remain committed to this investment. We are pleased to support alongside OEP a strong management team with demonstrated ability to grow organically and via acquisitions."

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Clayens

Headquartered in Genas, France Clayens Group is a European leader in processing polymers, composites and precision metal parts. It collaborates with customers worldwide to provide them with the products and services they need across a wide range of industries: aeronautics, automotive, healthcare, electronics, construction, household goods, sports, and leisure products. Headquartered in Genas, France, Clayens Group operates industrial sites in Germany, Eastern Europe, North Africa and Mexico, with foreign subsidiaries providing specific services to customers close to their assembly facilities. Our expertise is focused on four main technologies: thermoplastics, thermoset forming, metal engineering and electronics. Our R&D teams provide innovative technologies, often working in partnerships with our customers and third-party companies on the latest processing and design applications. Learn more at www.clayens-np.com.

About Siparex

Siparex Group, an independent French specialist in private equity. Siparex enjoys substantial organic growth, and has carried out significant acquisitions. The group works to help companies grow and transform. From start-ups to ISEs, it finances and provides support for great entrepreneurial adventures thanks to its different business lines: Innovation under the name of XAnge, Energy Transition (Tilt), Mezzanine, and Midmarket.

The Group can count on its significant presence across the country and abroad, with 6 offices in France (Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Lille, Strasbourg, and Toulouse), 4 in Europe (Milan, Munich, Berlin and Brussels), and partnerships in Africa and North America.

For more information, please visit our website: www.siparex.com.

