Brother UK confirm multiple marketing agency appointments via The GO! Network

MANCHESTER, England, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother UK have appointed both Delineo and Ice Blue Sky as agency partners for demand generation and ABM support respectively.

Following the competitive pitch managed by The GO! Network, Delineo, part of stm_grp, will support the brand in their invigorated demand and lead generation strategy, with South-East agency Ice Blue Sky leading on ABM strategy across their UK audience.

After an initial request to source a single lead agency to support across their UK marketing strategy, the strength of agencies included in the pitch process led to a split in the project that allowed both agencies to fulfil their potential.

On the appointment process, Mike Anderson, Head of Marketing at Brother UK said,

"Normally agency recruitment is a long, drawn out, time-consuming process, however the GO! team clearly understood the brief well, hence the ease with which we recruited two new agencies."

The Appointments

Delineo will act as Lead agency partner for demand and lead generation, with the team driving wider digital campaigns across target markets for key product offerings from the brand.

On the appointment, Sam Rowlands, Strategy Director at Delineo and stm_group said,

"We're delighted to be appointed by Brother UK after an extensive pitch process against some of the most reputable agencies in the region. The opportunity for business growth is huge and we're looking forward to working with their team to develop the brand, proposition, and campaigns."

Ice Blue Sky will act as Lead agency partner for all ABM activity in the brand's UK market, with a focus on driving engagement with key targeted activity.

On starting work with Brother, Charlotte Graham-Cumming, CEO of Ice Blue Sky said,

"We're really excited to be working with the fantastic team at Brother, and we're looking forward to the journey of helping them establish their ABM discipline - and driving lots of opportunities!"

On the appointments, Mike said "Both agencies showed real expertise within the marketing areas we're looking to improve on, and the chemistry between the teams was outstanding."

With the partnerships confirmed, both teams will be starting work immediately.

About The GO! Network

The GO! Network is a free-to-use marketing intermediary across all sectors, providing agency recommendation, qualification, and pitch management to in-house leaders. Based in Manchester, GO! also represent a number of best-in-class agencies as part of their Network. www.thegonetwork.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866431/Appointment_Announcements.jpg