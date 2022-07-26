NEO Finance AB: Regarding the change of the Head of Administration of NEO Finance, AB

The meeting of the Board of Directors of NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) held on 26 July 2022 made following decisions: 1. Taking into account the request of Paulius Tarbunas and in accordance with paragraphs 37.3 and 37.5 of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies and paragraph 104 of Labour Code of the Republic of Lithuania, to remove Paulius Tarbunas from the position of the Head of Administration as of 26 July 2022, considering this day as his last working day. 2. To appoint Evaldas Remeikis, who is currently chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, to the position of the Head of Administration from 27 July 2022. P. Tarbunas joined NEO Finance in May 2021 and served as the Head of the Open Banking Department until December 2021, when he was appointed to the position of the Head of Administration. "On behalf of the Company's employees and the Board of Directors, I sincerely thank Paulius for his contribution to improving the compliance area and developing other activities of the Company. We are happy that for more than a year we were able to successfully develop business together and grow together, both as a Company in our business areas and as a team. I wish and believe that Paulius' experience gained in the Company will help him to achieve further career heights," comments Evaldas Remeikis, who will replace the former Head of Administration by the decision of the Board of Directors. E. Remeikis has been the chair of the Board of Directors of the Company since its foundation, he is highly experienced in the areas of Company's activities and has always been actively involved in the projects developed by the Company, therefore the Company expects further continuity and growth of work in order to achieve the set goals. Evaldas Remeikis Chair of the Board of Directors Email: e.remeikis@neofinance.com