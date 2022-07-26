Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Secures Long-Term Agreement With Rayos del Sol Solar Project in Southern Texas

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG) is pleased to announce that its solar O&M business ("Spark Power Renewables" or "Spark Power") has signed a long-term operations & maintenance ("O&M") agreement with 174 Power Global ("Rayos"), a U.S.-based utility-scale solar developer and parent company of Rayos, for its Rayos Del Sol Solar Project (the "Project").

The deal provides the Cameron County, Texas-based Project with end-to-end operations and maintenance support. From planned maintenance programs to support long-term asset fulfillment, to responsive services such as troubleshooting, emergency response and quality assurance, Spark Power offers value-added services to renewable energy generation asset owners.

"At Spark Power, we're all thrilled about this new relationship with the team at Rayos and the community in Cameron County," said Richard Jackson, President & CEO, Spark Power. "Rayos' mission to help supply Texas with clean, sustainable energy is vitally important, and Spark Power's commitment to industry-leading facility management, asset operation and maintenance services is an extension of that mission."

The Rayos del Sol Solar Project is designed to have an electricity output potential of 180 megawatts (MWAC) - equivalent to powering more than 34,000 homes with green energy.

"We are proud to support Texas' renewable energy goals, and we are excited to work closely with Cameron County to be a good neighbor in their communities," said Henry Yun, CEO and President, 174 Power Global. "Thanks to the O&M agreement with Spark Power, our team can focus on maximizing the value of the Rayos Del Sol Solar Project with the support of our trusted partner in power."

Green electricity and renewable energy certificates from the Project will be sold to Constellation, an Exelon company, which provides clean energy to largescale commercial manufacturers, including Kimberly-Clark, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Manheim, a Cox Automotive brand. By providing energy to these manufacturers, more electricity will be in the grid for individual consumers.

"I am excited and grateful to work closely with the 174 Power Global and Total Energies team on the Rayos Del Sol Project," said Taylor Williamson, Director, Solar Operations, Spark Power. "We look forward to contributing to this asset's operational success."

Click here to learn more about Spark Power's Statement of Qualifications.

About Spark Power

The Spark Power group of companies are a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

About 174 Power Global

174 Power Global is a leading solar and energy storage company that is wholly owned by the Hanwha Group, with offices in NYC and in California. With deep expertise across the full spectrum of the project development cycle, 174 Power Global works closely with utilities, landowners, local communities, financial investors, and other partners to build highly productive, utility scale and solar power plants and energy storage facilities throughout North America. Since its formation in 2017, 174 Power Global has signed nearly 2 gigawatts (GW) of power purchase agreements and has more than 6 GW of additional projects in the development pipeline. 174 Power Global's name was inspired by the 174 petawatts (PW) of power the earth receives from the sun at any moment. For more information, visit www.174PowerGlobal.com

