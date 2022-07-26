Carbon technology platform will increase the ability to service real-time needs of journalists and media clients around the globe

VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced the entering into an agreement to expand its end-to-end solution suite through the purchase of the AI-powered media technology platform, Carbon. The platform will speed the creation of indexed, captioned video/audio elements utilizing AI-generated text in a fast, secure, self-serve platform designed to cut production costs and timelines.

Carbon, a cloud-based media content and text workflow platform, was developed to address broadcast production needs, including administrative controls for organizations with complex workflows, and a need for a high level of security. The platform is fast -- rendering text at a quarter of the actual file runtime; easy to use -- integrating to multiple audio and video codecs; and flexible servicing all levels of need from caption quality to highly accurate up-edited to verbatim in a variety of format outputs. Users can utilize internal resources or send for a professional verbatim production by VIQ's experienced teams. The parent company of one of the largest news and entertainment brands worldwide, currently a VIQ Media client, is an anchor client of the service.

"We continuously look for ways to enhance and strengthen our Media offering and are excited to close the acquisition, which will add the highly regarded Carbon platform to our portfolio," said Susan Sumner, President and Chief Operating Officer, VIQ Solutions. "The platform will bolster the offering and will transform how journalists work, creating a real-time and collaborative process to speed complex projects. The ability to connect, automate and manage synched, captioned video elements in a secure and unobtrusive way will create efficiency. This solution will accelerate revenue within the media segment and provide a foundation to expand this service offering to our core industries worldwide."

"With more than two decades of experience serving journalists, VIQ Media continues to be at the forefront of what's next in the industry," said Elizabeth Pennell, SVP Global Operations, VIQ Solutions. "By creating a self-serve, self-controlled environment, the Carbon AI-powered workflow will have a profound impact on the ease and speed of production and delivery of broadcast content globally.

VIQ leads the digital transformation with innovative technologies that deliver faster and more accurate content while securely protecting confidential information. VIQ services reduce costs, decrease turnaround times, increase transcript accuracy, and provide much-needed digitized innovation to the industry.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

