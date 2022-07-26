Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, FUUD AB TO 2 (382/22)

At the request of FUUD AB, FUUD AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 27, 2022. Security name: FUUD AB TO 2 ---------------------------- Short name: FUUD TO 2 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018013286 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 263872 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0.38 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in FUUD AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription November 11, 2022 - November 25, 2022. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 23, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.