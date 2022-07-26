Anzeige
WKN: A3CMU6 ISIN: SE0015988134 Ticker-Symbol: 8U2 
GlobeNewswire
26.07.2022 | 13:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, FUUD AB TO 2 (382/22)

At the request of FUUD AB, FUUD AB equity rights will be traded on First North
as from July 27, 2022. 

Security name: FUUD AB TO 2
----------------------------
Short name:   FUUD TO 2  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018013286
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  263872   
----------------------------

Terms:       Issue price, SEK 0.38                    
          1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share 
           in FUUD AB                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription    November 11, 2022 - November 25, 2022.           
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:  November 23, 2022.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
