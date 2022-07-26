Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it was selected by a global auto-industry manufacturer who has ranked consistently on the Fortune Global 500 list ("the Customer"). Commencing in June 2022, with first-year billings of $85,000, the auto-renewing subscription includes MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") platform; Audio/Video Intelligence ("AVI") engine; Office 365 connector; CDN Linking and Active Directory Single Sign-On modules; CreativeSPACES; Enterprise Developer Package; and professional services covering implementation and ongoing training and support.





The Customer currently has hundreds of manufacturing facilities across the globe and over a dozen subsidiaries that research, design and manufacture a full range of innovative product solutions. This global presence creates a complex digital media workflow and management challenge that impacts their entire business from collaborative innovation and design, to manufacturing and distribution, to marketing; as all departments and teams require and generate dynamic, rich media assets as part of their general operations. Recognizing this, they hired an external media management services consultancy (the "Consultancy") who specialize in researching, strategizing, designing and deploying digital media management, operations and workflow solutions at scale. The Consultancy conducted a thorough review of enterprise DAM vendors globally and selected MediaValet.

"It was a pleasure to work with this Customer and Consultancy to help solve their complex digital media workflow and management challenges," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "There's a number of important facets to this win. Firstly, we were purposely built to address complex enterprise DAM use-cases - especially at a global scale. This has enabled us to compete and win against much larger and entrenched DAM vendors. Secondly, it has helped us add a new, highly-regarded solution partner who, besides helping create net new sales opportunities, is leveraging our API to integrate MediaValet into their customers' IT stacks. This partner greatly increases the secondary DAM services we offer to organizations; helping streamline and increase the effectiveness of enterprise organizations' complex digital media management and workflow challenges. Finally, this win is indicative of the market demand for enterprise DAM solutions despite the current macro-economic environment. As organizations continue to implement their necessary digital strategies, an effective DAM becomes critical to reducing costs, requiring less people to manage media workflows and ensuring continuity in difficult times."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

