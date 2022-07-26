Vic Pacor has been on the Digital River Board of Directors since 2015.

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced that its board of directors has named Vic Pacor, a Digital River board member, as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Pacor has more than 25 years of leadership experience in technology, electronics brands, and executive level consulting. Prior to his consulting roles, he was chief executive officer for D&M Holdings and chief marketing officer for Sony.

Mr. Pacor succeeds Adam Coyle who assumed the role of chief executive officer in 2018. During Mr. Coyle's tenure Digital River significantly shifted its product offering, moving from a hosted, full-stack commerce platform to a highly agile and scalable API and microservices model.

"We are thankful for Adam's leadership over the last four years," said Daniel Moloney, chairman of Digital River's board of directors. "From work accomplished under Adam, we believe Digital River is uniquely positioned to accelerate our growth curve. Vic Pacor is the right leader for this next phase of the organization. He already has a deep understanding of the business and has a track record of strategic insight leading to business optimization."

"I am excited to join this organization of great people, products and services," said Mr. Pacor. "We are laser focused on building on the momentum that has been created over the past couple of years."

In Q1 2022 Digital River signed 100% more new clients than in Q1 2021. New clients in Q2 include a top tier gaming studio, a global toy company, and a company specializing in livestreaming interactive events around the world.

About Digital River

With more than 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered global commerce. An industry disrupter from the start, our Global Seller Services simplify global commerce expansion, enabling companies of all sizes to grow their revenue in 240+ markets worldwide. Global Seller Services combines payments, tax, fraud, compliance, and logistics into a single integrated and flexible API based solution helping brands increase conversions, turning browsers into buyers across the world or around the corner. We are the chosen partner of thousands of brands across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Digital River is global commerce simplified.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

