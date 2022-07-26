Anzeige
HireQuest Inc: HireQuest, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Date:

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number:

877-545-0320

International dial-in number:

973-528-0002

Entry Code:

173425

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/46237and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at https://hirequest.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 23, 2022.

Toll-free replay number:

877-481-4010

International replay number:

919-882-2331

Replay Passcode:

46237

About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, LINK, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 225 franchisee-owned offices in more than 38 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 75,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Company Contact:
HireQuest, Inc.
David Hartley, Director of Corporate Development
(800) 835-6755
Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com

Investor Relations Contact:
IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
(203) 972-9200
Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: HireQuest Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709733/HireQuest-Inc-to-Hold-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-Tuesday-August-9-2022

