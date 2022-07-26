HireQuest Inc: HireQuest, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Toll-free dial-in number: 877-545-0320 International dial-in number: 973-528-0002 Entry Code: 173425

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/46237and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at https://hirequest.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 23, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010 International replay number: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 46237

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, LINK, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 225 franchisee-owned offices in more than 38 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 75,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Company Contact:

HireQuest, Inc.

David Hartley, Director of Corporate Development

(800) 835-6755

Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

(203) 972-9200

Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: HireQuest Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709733/HireQuest-Inc-to-Hold-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-Tuesday-August-9-2022