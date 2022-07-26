Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Cardiac Imaging Software Market Size to hit USD 560.5 Million by 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiac Imaging Software Market is valued at USD 403.7 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 560.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing number of technological advancements are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market.

Cardiac Imaging Software Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Imaging Type (Ltrasound Imaging, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance, X-Ray Imaging, Combined Modalities) By Application (Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Imaging, Image Guided Treatment), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Cardiovascular Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostics Centres), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028.

Cardiac Imaging Software Market: Market Scope

Cardiac disease is one of the leading causes of death in the world and has been on the rise in the last few years. Cardiac imaging software offers upgraded resolution and overall details of heart's working for productive diagnosis. The software can exhibit the auxiliary useful valuable contrast in the heart that can be furthermore examined and considered to see any present and future expected results of heart conditions. This cardiac imaging software is utilized for determination of heart related issues with the assistance of CT scan, MRI, and angiography, radioactive substances, and different types of radiant energy. Cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, congenital heart disease, coronary heart disease, pulmonary embolism, and deep vein thrombosis are a portion of the significant diseases that can be treated through the cardiac imaging software.

Cardiac Imaging Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cardiac imaging software market is segmented on the basis of the imaging type, applications, end-user, and region & country level. On the basis of imaging type, the global cardiac imaging software market is segmented into ultrasound imaging, computed tomography, magnetic resonance, x-ray imaging, and combined modalities. By application, the global cardiac imaging software market is segmented into patient monitoring, diagnostic imaging, and image-guided treatment. By end-user, the global cardiac imaging software market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, cardiovascular clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostics centers, and others.

Cardiac Imaging Software Market: Competitive Analysis

Some major key players for the global cardiac imaging software market report cover prominent player's like FUJIFILM Corporation, Siemens, Canon Inc., NeoSoft LLC, Arterys, Pie Medical Imaging, Medis Medical Imaging, Symphony Innovation, LLC, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, and others.

News: inHeart Won FDA Clearance for 3D Cardiac Modeling Software

On May 24th, 2022; inHeart announced that it got FDA 510(k) clearance for its inHeart Models software suite for cardiac modelling. France-based inHeart planned its inHeart Models software to empower the 3D visualization and investigation of physical structures for pre-procedural preparation and intraprocedural use. FDA clearance considers the development of the organization's business impression in the U.S. to further develop cardiovascular removal methodology like ventricular tachycardia (VT).

Singapore Launched New AI-Driven Research Laboratory in Cardiac Imaging

On March 9th, 2022; The National Heart Center Singapore announced the establishment of a Cardiovascular Systems Imaging and Artificial Intelligence (CVS.AI) research laboratory. It is an AI-powered research laboratory set up in Singapore and Southeast Asia, studying various aspects of heart disease using different imaging methods.

NIH Researchers Developed MRI with Lower Magnetic Field for Cardiac and Lung Imaging

On October 1st, 2019; Researchers at the National Institutes of Health, along with researchers at Siemens, developed a high-efficiency, low-magnetic-field MRI system that greatly improves the image quality of the lungs & other internal structures of the human body. The new system is more compatible with interventional devices that can greatly enhance the image-guided process of diagnosing and treating the disease, making the system more affordable and accessible to medical imaging for patients.

Cardiac Imaging Software Market: Key Drivers

One of the major factors driving the growth of the cardiac imaging software market is the increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases. For example; according to World Health Organization (WHO); in 2019, there are about 17.9 million individuals died from cardiovascular diseases, addressing 32% of every single worldwide death. Of these deaths, 85% were because of stroke and heart attack. The increasing dominance of cardiovascular disease (CVD) increases the need of perfect diagnosis to treat the patients. Cardiac imaging software provides upgraded resolution and overall details of heart's working for productive diagnosis. Hence, increasing dominance of cardiovascular disease increases the need of cardiac imaging software.

Cardiac Imaging Software Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global cardiac imaging software market within the forecast period due to the increasing high occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, rising disposable income, and growing technological advancements in this region. The increasing high occurrence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the market. For instance; according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); in 2019, Unites States, coronary illness is the most well-known sort of heart disease, killing 360,900 individuals in the United States.

