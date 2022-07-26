O Lifestyle International creates the world's first secured lifestyle platform designed to revolutionize the private aviation and branded residences arena with an unprecedented array of benefits tailored to today's evolving economies.

The O Lifestyle Program creates a unique asset class whereby ownership of exceptional branded residences in extraordinary locations backed by an "asset value guarantee" structure protects an owner's investment against the depreciative effects of market volatility, while also providing an unprecedented private aviation program allowing owners to fly privately on a modern proprietary fleet of aircraft, effectively at no out of pocket expense.

"Over the last thirty years we have established an intimate understanding of the affluent market and branded residence buyers' evolving need for improved value proposition and diversity of benefits, so we are proud to have formulated a truly unique innovation which allows them to maximize their lifestyle preferences while also protecting their net worth," said Alain Grangé, CEO and President of the O Lifestyle Group.

O Lifestyle employs a proprietary model whereby it takes an owner's share of hotel income generated from their unoccupied branded residence and instead of returning it to the owner as a meagre cash ROI, engages a mechanism allowing them to fly up to 40 hours a year on a fleet of light, mid and super mid-size aircraft directly owned by the O Lifestyle Group and operated exclusively for O by one of the largest private aviation groups in the world.

"While we are proud to be developing exceptional resorts and branded residences environments in some exquisite locations, it is the creation of an unparalleled value proposition and secured product format which we believe will create the biggest impact for affluent buyers and investors in today's turbulent times", said Andreana Pappas, COO of O Lifestyle Management.

O Lifestyle is currently engaged in three exceptional resort and residences developments on the island of Aegina, the Athens Riviera and O's own private island paradise in Greece which will be launched from 2024 and will revolutionize the consumer experience when investing in luxury real estate or flying privately

O Lifestyle International SARL is based in Luxembourg with subsidiaries in Greece, Switzerland, Cyprus and USA.

More information is available at www.o-lifestyle.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005503/en/

Contacts:

Contact: Andreana Pappas

Email: enquiries@o-lifestyle.com

Phone: +30 210 7103330