Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc., (OTC Pink: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company"), a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension, including human longevity, is entering the multi-billion-dollar diabetic products and services marketing sector through its Active Lifestyle Nutrition marketing platforms including its DTC (Direct-To-Consumer) database and website.

The Company plans to provide products, services, and marketing support in this very important market segment of the US healthcare industry. According to the CDC, Diabetes is the most expensive chronic condition in our nation. Their data indicates that $1 out of every $4 in US health care costs is spent on caring for people with diabetes. According to a study done by the American Diabetes Association, $237 billion is spent each year on direct medical costs for diabetes and another $90 billion on reduced productivity.

JZZ plans to make Active Lifestyle Nutrition one of the fastest growing and valuable brands in the nutritional supplements and formulations sector. Marketing to the aging population that is forced to deal with diabetes, which is expensive and often life-changing condition, will form a key part of that strategy.

The Company expects to generate significant revenue over the coming fiscal year from several new products and services developed specifically for the diabetes market. New white-label products, offerings, developments, and strategic relationships are expected to be announced over the next four quarters as the Company rolls out its initiatives targeting the diabetic market.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc. stated, "We have a very sizeable database segment of both individuals identified as having Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. We also have a large database of physicians who may also be treating senior patients, many of whom fall into the pre-diabetic or diabetic category. Our strategy with Active Lifestyle Nutrition is to offer DTC product sales of white labelled products sold under the ALN brand, alongside marketing services through our digital platforms, and Active Lifestyle websites."

"This is a massive market that we expect to generate revenue streams for the Company. This is an area that we feel comfortable can grow into a sizeable leader among our products and services," Cardona adds.

Mr. Cardona further stated, "The value of marketing to diabetic consumers in the US is growing as pharmaceutical companies increase the treatment options and offer new and novel products. A recent review by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that from 2016 through 2018, Medicare and its beneficiaries spent $560 billion on pharmaceutical drugs, with 58% of that being spent on drugs that have DTC advertising mechanisms. In that same time frame, industry spent almost $18 billion ($6 billion annually) on DTC advertising for 553 drugs, with nearly half of those advertising dollars spent on three therapeutic categories of drugs to treat chronic medical conditions (i.e., arthritis, diabetes, depression)."

A whopping two-thirds of ad spending was centered on 39 drugs, mostly brand-name, and about half of which entered the market at some time between 2014 and 2017. Clearly the monies spent on diabetes treatments and support is a major part of the entire healthcare advertising sector.

As part of its 35+ million seniors, the company has already identified, segmented and targeted millions of individuals with diabetes. This data alone has significant value, and when utilized to generate marketing revenues can be multiplied again and again over time through repeat client use.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131826