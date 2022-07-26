Global chemical manufacturer OQ Chemicals signed a final investment decision (FID) to build additional capacity of propionic aldehyde as well as infrastructure. This is to support Röhm, one of the leading methacrylate producers, in constructing a world-scale methyl methacrylate (MMA) plant at an OQ Chemicals' production site. The new MMA plant has a design capacity of 250.000 tons per year and will utilize Röhms' latest proprietary LiMA technology. OQ Chemicals will integrate the plant into its production site at Bay City, Texas, and provide raw materials, utilities, and site services to Röhm. In 2021 both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard. Based on the engineering progress of both parties, all other arrangements for construction are now complete. The new plant is slated to be mechanically complete by Q1 2024.

"This project goes by 'Propel', which is short for 'Propyls Elevated'. We are excited to have achieved FID on Propel and can move ahead as planned. At OQ Chemicals, we are looking forward to welcoming Röhm to our site in Bay City. I am convinced that both companies will greatly benefit from our future cooperation and combined expertise," said Dr. Oliver Borgmeier, CEO of OQ Chemicals.

Dr. Michael Pack, CEO of Röhm, commented: "The realization of such a project requires well-experienced and trustworthy partners. We are proud to have OQ on our side." With the realization of LiMA, Röhm completes its technology platform in the global production Verbund. "This guarantees customers the highest level of supply security," he added.

"We are very pleased to see the developments and to reach this important milestone," said Ron Ayles, Managing Partner at Röhm's financial sponsor Advent International. "LiMA will significantly strengthen Röhm's position in the MMA market."

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo intermediates and Oxo performance chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. chemicals.oq.com

About Röhm

With 3,500 employees and 14 production sites worldwide, Röhm is one of the leading manufacturers in the methacrylate business. The company has more than 80 years of experience in methacrylate chemistry and a strong technology platform. Our best-known brands include PLEXIGLAS, ACRYLITE, MERACRYL and CYROLITE. PMMA products from Röhm are sold in the Americas under the registered trademarks ACRYLITE and ACRYMID, outside the Americas under the registered trademarks PLEXIGLAS and PLEXIMID. www.roehm.com

