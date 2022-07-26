Attendees at the Renpower Kenya clean energy event in Nairobi were told there will be a changeover in incentive schemes in 2022 with mature technologies no longer benefiting from fixed payments.A renewable energy event in Nairobi heard solar and other "mature" clean energy sources will be excluded from the nation's new feed-in tariff (FiT) program and will instead be commissioned under an auction regime. pv magazine attended the Renpower Kenya 2022 event at the Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel this month where it was announced wind and geothermal power will also no longer qualify for FiT payments. ...

