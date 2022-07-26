Document Workflow Solution by GlobalSign Expands Languages

GMO Sign now supports eight languages, making secure document workflow even smoother for companies across more regions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / GlobalSign?(https://www.globalsign.com/en) a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced that its document signingworkflow solution, GMO Sign, is now available in eight languages. Previously offered in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and Chinese, GMO Sign is also now available in Thai, Vietnamese and Burmese (Myanmar). The cloud-based document workflow platform is a one-stop-shop solution that supports electronic and digital signatures for every department at your business.

GMO Sign offers an easier way to meet electronic signature compliance standards and industry regulations through its cloud-based document workflow system. Users at any organization can utilize both electronic and digital signatures through GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service (DSS) to sign documents via a secure user-friendly platform. GMO Sign also enables users to add details related to documents, such as renewal dates and notice periods, leading to greatly improved record management.

"We have been using GMO Sign for the last year and in that time have found the tool to be indispensable. It has given us a much better way to secure our internal documents within the university, said Gabriela Melgarejo, Directora Gestión de Gobernabilidad y Soluciones Administrativas, Universidad De Las Americas Puebla Mexico. "Various departments are now about to create secure digital and electronic signatures quickly and easily with GMO Sign."

GMO Sign also allows for compliance in various countries and industries with new regulations favoring Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)-backed signatures, such as Europe's eIDAS regulation for basic and advanced electronic signatures. Learn more about GMO Sign.

"We are very pleased to now offer GMO Sign in eight languages. Companies of all sizes, across industries and regions, are discovering how easy this solution is to streamline and digitize their signing workflows," said Mohit Kumar, Vice President, Product Management. "GMO Sign makes it easy for users to create an electronic or digital signature anytime, anywhere therefore providing flexibility to work outside their office, on a business trip or at home."

About GMO GlobalSign??

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based?GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K . ?and?GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit?https://www.globalsign.com.??

