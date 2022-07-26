Engage People Names Roumi Zlateva to Board of Directors

Lovell Minnick Partners principal joins global Pay-with-Points technology network; Will help support continued growth across the firm

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points (PwP) directly at checkout, today announced the appointment of Roumi Zlateva to its Board of Directors.

Zlateva currently serves as Principal at Lovell Minnick Partners , a private equity firm focused on investments in financial services, financial technology and business services companies. As a member of the firm's investment team, she is responsible for sourcing, executing, and leading investments within the financial services and fintech sectors.

"We are very pleased to officially welcome Roumi to our board," said Jonathan Silver , CEO of Engage People. "She has been a valued partner to us since she joined Lovell Minnick in 2017, providing strategic, financial and operational guidance across our business. We look forward to leveraging Roumi's expertise as we prepare for our next phase of growth, continue to add to our team, and expand our network of loyalty partners."

Zlateva has more than a decade of experience in the financial technology and services sector and brings additional perspective and support on the strategy, growth, and investments fronts. During her time with Lovell Minnick Partners, she has successfully contributed to a variety of investments, including Worldwide Facilities, ATTOM Data Solutions, Charles Taylor and Billhighway.

Prior to joining Lovell Minnick, Zlateva served as a Director in the Financial Institutions Group at UBS Securities and worked at Oak Hill Capital Partners and Morgan Stanley. She earned her Bachelor of Arts with High Honors in Mathematical Economics from Colgate University.

"I'm honored to join the board of directors of Engage People, a company with a truly differentiated network proposition in the loyalty market and tremendous growth potential," Zlateva said. "Jonathan and his team have an ambitious vision and a strong commitment to innovation, which are qualities we always look for in our partners. I am excited to continue supporting the company's future endeavors, including the continued expansion of both Access+ and Podium Loyalty, and the push to make loyalty points a standard form of currency available at checkout both online and in-store across the globe."

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its pay-with-points capabilities and first-of-its-kind loyalty network, which has facilitated more than 36 billion points to date. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com .

About Lovell Minnick Partners

Lovell Minnick Partners is a private equity firm focused on investments in financial services, financial technology and related business services. We partner with outstanding management teams to help grow their companies and build value for investors through a combination of driving growth initiatives, strategic activity and operational improvements. Since our inception in 1999, we have become a leader in our chosen space, raising $3.5 billion of committed capital from leading institutional investors.

We seek to invest in management-driven, growth-oriented companies that span the supply chains of investment products, insurance products, credit products and payments. Some of the areas in which we specialize include financial technology; payments; insurance brokerage and services; wealth and asset management; and related business services. For more information, visit: www.lmpartners.com/ .

CONTACT:

Ryan Hall

Caliber Corporate Advisers

ryan@calibercorporate.com

949-280-4704

SOURCE: Engage People

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709734/Engage-People-Names-Roumi-Zlateva-to-Board-of-Directors