StormForge Expands Leadership Team with Vice President of Product bringing Deep Connection to Customer

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / StormForge, the leader in cloud-native application performance testing and resource optimization, today announced Yasmin Rajabi has joined the company as Vice President of Product. Rajabi will be focused on product development and management processes that deliver on customer and internal product delivery requirements. Her first priority is meeting with customers to understand their Kubernetes performance needs and use cases, understanding where they are and helping them get to where they want to be.

"Yasmin represents the very best combination of a deep technologist who understands product and process while focusing squarely on the needs of the user," said Matt Provo, CEO of StormForge. "Her experience will inform our ongoing product philosophy and support our customers who are dealing with more complexity than ever before. Yasmin and her team will be their partners in navigating this intense environment."

Rajabi was most recently senior director of product management at Puppet where her team was focused on delivering infrastructure automation to the Global 500. Prior to Puppet, she held a variety of software engineering positions at Staples, including time as an engineering manager for the SRE team. She started coding as an intern during business school, which created a keen interest in programming and led her to attend Java boot camp out of a desire to learn more. Rajabi holds a BS in business management with dual concentrations in IT management at Marketing from Babson College.

"I understand how important it is for product teams to create intimate connections to customers, really working as a collaborative team across vendor and customer," said Yasmin Rajabi, vice president of product at StormForge. "The StormForge platform has so much power and capability, so we will focus first on expanding our impact for our users with hands on the keyboard, saving them time and their businesses money."

As enterprises have moved to Kubernetes, they are spending too much time on properly tuning their applications. Automation can help them move from a handful of configurations to hundreds or thousands, augmenting (not replacing) IT teams and their ability to scale.

StormForge's latest product introduction, StormForge Optimize Live, is a new solution for automatically and intelligently improving the efficiency of production environments. Optimize Live analyzes existing observability data using machine learning to recommend real-time configuration changes that reduce resource usage and cost while ensuring application performance. The new solution is part of the StormForge platform, which now closes the loop between pre-production and production optimization to proactively and continuously ensure peak efficiency for organizations using Kubernetes. For more information about StormForge's platform offerings, please visit: https://www.stormforge.io/platform/

