Data Axle: The Axle Agency Adds Key Leadership Amid Record Growth

The Axle Agency Achieved 45% Growth in 12-Month Period By Exceeding Client ROI Goals Through Award-Winning Audience-Focused Omnichannel Marketing Programs

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Data Axle , a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced incredible 45% growth year-over-year for the trailing twelve month period ending March 31, 2022 within its Axle Agency. Agency growth was driven by a commitment to exceeding client performance goals, exceptional customer service, and brilliant strategy and creative with an eye toward innovation and marketplace leadership.

"What started as a small, email creative shop is now a world-class omnichannel agency with scale. Today, we're proud to announce significant promotions to elevate the Axle Agency to meet the needs of the next generation of marketers," said Michael Iaccarino, Data Axle Chairman and CEO. "The Axle Agency's unique combination of proprietary and third-party data coupled with its best-in-class agency services including strategy, predictive modeling, creative and analytics are clearly resonating in the marketplace."

To continue the highest levels of client service and strategy, The Axle Agency has bolstered its senior leadership team. With 30+ years of experience in digital innovation and performance marketing, Tim Smith has been appointed as SVP, Strategy. He will now oversee the strategy and digital solutions organizations. Prior to moving to the Axle Agency, Tim was CMO of Data Axle's LMS Division, and previously was general manager of AppsFlyer and held senior executive positions at Rocket Fuel, Inc., [X+1], Lemonade and Modem Media.

In addition to Tim's appointment, the Axle Agency recently promoted three client strategists to lead in their respective areas. The promotions include:

Nessa Felleson, VP Strategy - Felleson has been with Data Axle for seven years and has 15 years of professional agency experience. She will continue to build client relationships, showcasing best-in-class strategic thinking and ensuring clients are prepared for the ever-changing business landscape. She specializes in customer acquisition, B2B2C marketing and complex omnichannel marketing.

Marie Honme, VP Strategy - Honme has over 20 years of experience at Data Axle, and has led the strategy behind award-winning campaigns for the technology, retail and hospitality industries. She will continue to guide clients in developing relevant and effective brand experience by combining solid data with strong empathy.

Erica Huntley, VP Strategy - Huntley has been with the company for five years and oversees the strategy on some of The Axle Agency's largest accounts. She provides forward-looking strategies that leverage industry-leading marketing technologies and data. She touts over 15 years of experience developing and executing loyalty program marketing strategies and communications.

"A key to our brilliant and effective work is our strategic leadership. The Axle Agency is made up of industry experts who have come from the largest agencies, consulting firms, and tech companies. They have come here to be entrepreneurial and provide creative and innovative thought leadership for our clients without the shackles of a monolithic organization. Incredible people like Tim, Nessa, Marie, and Erica speak to the agency's award-winning work, client happiness, and point to an even brighter future." said Tom Zawacki, President of the Axle Agency.

The Axle Agency is unique with access to parent company Data Axle's industry leading business and consumer data. This enables the agency to create predictive models illuminating the personal and professional lives of target audiences, which increases response and conversion rates. In addition, the rich data foundation drives an average 60% increase in match rates from offline to online audiences, giving clients better reach and accuracy in social, programmatic and Connected TV programs.

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 50+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com .

