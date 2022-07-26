Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) is officially certified as a veteran owned business.

Sevan, a global leader in innovative program management for clients with multiple sites, is certified as a Veteran-Owned Business by National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) and a Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise (VBE) via the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA).

Sevan is honored to partner with both NVBDC and NaVOBA, and very excited about this milestone for the organization.

"Being validated as a mid-sized Veteran Owned Business was part of our three-year strategic plan," said Jim Evans, Founder and CEO of Sevan. "Since different clients partner with either NVBDC or NaVOBA to maximize their diverse spend goals, it's key to be certified by both. Now that we are-this will broaden and deepen our network of clients and partners."

Partnerships with NVBDC and NaVOBA create corporate contracting opportunities for veteran and service-disabled veteran businesses via certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education.

"These certifications will make us even more unique and competitive to win future work- and strengthen Sevan's footprint in the multi-site space," Evans said. "We are also confident these stamps of approval will provide us the opportunity to recruit talented and well-equipped people transitioning out of the military and into civilian work."

The certification process included a comprehensive list of business requirements and criteria, along with a rigorous examination and verification process.

"What a fun and exciting time to be at Sevan-for our entire team," said David Hendrix, Chief Commercial Officer. "Now that Sevan qualifies as a diverse supplier, we look even more forward to partnering with current and new clients to contribute to our nation's diverse spend initiatives."

In 2022, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work for the 9th consecutive year. Also in 2022, Sevan ranked No. 36 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)'s Top 50 Program Management Firms and No. 57 on ENR's Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms. In 2021, Sevan ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the 4th consecutive year and earned the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award. In 2020, Sevan ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan.

About Sevan

Sevan is an innovative global leader in design, program management, construction services and data analytics for organizations with multiple sites. Sevan puts capital to work-creating speed and scale-via dramatically enhanced efficiencies and accelerated schedules for high-quality program rollouts to maximize ROI. We partner with some of the world's biggest brands and serve the unique needs of clients in the restaurant, retail and government spaces and create unlimited value. Sevan's team spans across four countries and 40 states. As an extension of your team, our in-house experts manage capital improvement initiatives through every step of a program's lifecycle.

Sevan helps iconic brands optimize their multi-site construction and facility programs in the United States and internationally. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois and has an international office in London.

Sevan strategically guides worldwide brands-including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Carbon Health, Chipotle, Corvias, DaVita, Department of Veteran Affairs, Focus Brands, HCA Healthcare, HEB, Inspire Brands, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Luxottica, McDonald's, Motor Fuel Group, Office Depot, Popeyes, QDOBA, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash and Yum! Brands-through their entire turnkey program lifecycle. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan's inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 25,000 retail stores, 17,000 restaurants and 32,000 healthcare sites. The team has also completed more than 32,000 surveys, totaling more than 1 billion square feet.

Sevan recently officially became a Veteran Owned Business via the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) and earned the exclusive designation as a Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise (VBE) from the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA). Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan's people and clients.

To learn more about Sevan's offerings, visit www.sevansolutions.com

For more information, please contact Hafsa Mahmood by calling 708.723.3849 or via e-mail at hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com

