Typeform adds to recent momentum with latest accolades, integrations and executive appointments

Typeform, a conversational interaction platform, has announced it was awarded Organization of the Year in the Small Company category as part of the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards by the Business Intelligence Group. The Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as "The Sammys," recognizes the technologies and organizations helping to solve the challenges companies have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as an Organization of the Year in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards. I'm incredibly proud to have another opportunity to celebrate the work of our team members all over the world, all of whom have contributed to making Typeform the gold standard for online interactions," said Joaquim Lecha, CEO at Typeform.

Of the award winners, Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for Business Intelligence Group, said, "we are so proud to reward and recognize all of our 2022 Sammy winners, as they provide the leadership and vision needed to help companies educate and connect with customers."

This latest award follows Typeform's recent recognition by the 2022 SaaS Awards which named Typeform to its shortlist across three categories: Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing, Best SaaS Product for Small Business SMEs, and Best UX UI Design in a SaaS Product.

In addition to recent accolades, Typeform has continued to offer engaging experiences that connect across hundreds of business-critical apps and tools, including integrations with Square and Linktree announced earlier in 2022. By adding Typeform insights to existing data and workflows, marketers are able to gather better feedback, build stronger brand affinity, and accelerate business growth at every point of the brand experience.

In 2022, Typeform has also continued to develop a world-class leadership team. Laura Daniels has been named Chief People Officer, leading the People and Home team including talent acquisition, people experience, and business partnering. She previously held the title of Vice President, People Experience at Typeform. Karrie Sanderson has been named Chief Marketing Officer, leading all core marketing functions including brand strategy, advertising, demand generation, product marketing, viral, SEO, and the Typeform website. She previously held the title of Chief Brand Officer at Typeform.

Karrie will be representing Typeform at the Transform 2022 conference hosted by Venturebeat, where she will speak on a panel alongside other experts during the The Conversational AI, IVA NLP Summit on July 27. Watch the virtual panel live or on demand by registering for free on the Transform 2022 website.

"When we announced Typeform's Series C funding round in March of this year, I noted that Typeform is guided by an enduring set of values that shape our goals, behavior and culture," said Lecha. "The Typeform value that came to mind then was 'Win Together,' and our recent momentum is further testament to the focus and commitment our team members have to both our customers and to their fellow Typeformers. We look forward to continuing to win together as we pursue our mission of bringing people in with better business conversations."

About Typeform

Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform with thoughtfully-designed tools that help companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. Offering people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions, Typeform turns digital interactions into human connection. Launched in 2012, Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Calendly, and Slack, to name a few. Typeform is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain with an office in San Francisco, California, and has a globally-distributed workforce of over 450 people. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

