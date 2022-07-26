Remittance Market Reach USD 850 Billion By 2028 With A CAGR of 2.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Remittance Market size is segmented by Type - Bank Money Transfer Services, Money Transfer App, Others, by Application - Personal Remittances, Business Remittances, Public Services. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global remittance market size is estimated to be USD 720 billion in 2022, and the number is forecast to reach USD 850 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Remittance Market

The rise in mobile-based payment channels and cross-border transactions and the decrease in remittance transfer time & cost will drive the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in the adoption of banking & financial services across the globe fuels the market growth.

Furthermore, benefits like transparency and covid 19 impact have accelerated the remittance market.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-34B2689/global-remittance

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL REMITTANCE MARKET

Migration is continuing to increase as more people seek out better job opportunities and education in metropolitan areas. Cross-border transactions and mobile payment solutions are dominating the global payment trends. This in turn is fueling the remittance market. Mobile money transfers via digital wallets or other electronic payment systems are the fastest and cheapest method of sending remittances worldwide. It removes many unnecessary layers and sub-agents and sends the money directly to the receiver.

Cross-border payments have become accessible to everyone owing to the use of online transfer networks such as digital currencies, mobile money, and mobile technology. The adoption of digital remittance reduces reliance on cash agents which reduces transaction costs. Transferring money from one digital wallet to another account is instant. The recipient can cash out money at their convenient time. The only information the sender requires is the email address of the receiver. This will compound the growth of the global remittance market. Many risks and hurdles associated with KYC norms are eliminated.

NFC-based payment methods allow users to make transactions without the need for contacting surfaces. Digital payment and online money transfers track payments and encrypt transactions enhancing transparency and security. Hence intermediaries are adopting digital methods to send remittances in turn driving the demand for the remittance market in the coming years.

The push for financial inclusion is huge. Several legislative initiatives and ambitious targets are being set to increase the penetration of banking services. This directly fuels the scope of the global remittance market during the forecast period. Online traditional banking methods online remittances have the capacity to reach rural areas and enable unbanked populations to access financial services.

The pandemic has significantly boosted the demand for digital remittances due to the resultant fiscal stimulus and a shift in flows from informal to formal channels. People transitioned to online and mobile banking solutions to send money internationally.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-34B2689/Global_Remittance_Market

REMITTANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the bank money transfer services will be the most lucrative due to being simple, fast, secure, and having low transaction fees. The services are present 24/7 with global access.

Based on application, the personal segment will witness the highest growth in the remittance market share due to the increasing population of migrant workforce sending money back to their home country as they migrate to other countries for work opportunities.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific will grow the highest due to the presence of the immigrant population, adoption of digital remittance, and technological advancements.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-34B2689/Global_Remittance_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-34B2689/Global_Remittance_Market

Key players

MoneyGram International Inc.

Western Union Holdings, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

The Kroger Co.

ABSA

Banco Bradesco SA

U.S. Bank

Scotiabank

Societe Generale

UBA

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-34B2689/Global_Remittance_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-34B2689&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Digital Remittance market size is estimated to be worth USD 7528.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19710 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.4% during the review period.

- The global digital lending platform market size was valued at USD 5.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.31 billion by 2027 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Contactless Payments market size is projected to reach USD 23410 million by 2027, from USD 10260 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global NFC market size was valued at USD 15,531 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 4,521 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global mobile payment market size was valued at USD 1.48 trillion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 12.06 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- The mobile wallet market size was valued at USD 1,043.1 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 7,580.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Online Payment Gateway market size is projected to reach USD 6403.3 Million by 2027, from USD 2436.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2027.

- Global payment market revenues totaled USD 1.98 Trillion in 2021, CAGR of about 6.25% in the period of 2022-2030.

- The global Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet market size is projected to reach USD 1220.1 million by 2027, from USD 167.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 33.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global cryptocurrency market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Trade Finance market size is projected to reach USD 11631260 million by 2028, from USD 8014110 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global financial guarantee market size was valued at USD 28.70 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 71.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market size is projected to reach USD 126170 million by 2028, from USD 16260 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 33.6% during 2022-2028.

- The global Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution market size is projected to reach USD 928.7 Million by 2027, from USD 511 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2027.

- The letter of credit confirmation market was valued at USD 3918.8 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 5094.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of about 2.72% during the forecast period (2021-2030).

- In 2019, the Saudi Arabia Trade Finance market size was USD 111.38 Billion and it is expected to reach USD 134.85 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.63% during 2020-2026.

- The Canada financial guarantee market was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.

- Global Trade Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- The global buy now pay later market size was valued at USD 90.69 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.98 trillion by 2030 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45.7% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global payment security market size was valued at USD 17.64 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 60.56 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030

- The global Reinsurance market size is projected to reach USD 315360 million by 2028, from USD 279860 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2022-2028.

- The global Insurtech market size is projected to reach USD 11940 million by 2028, from USD 1462.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 34.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global algorithmic trading market size was valued at USD 12143 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 31494 million by 2028 registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global Digital Banking market size is projected to reach USD 30750 million by 2027, from USD 9098.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Payment Processing Solutions market size is projected to reach USD 52060 million by 2027, from USD 33810 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Tokenization market size is projected to reach USD 2709.9 million by 2028, from USD 1140.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2022-2028.

- The global fintech market size is projected to reach USD 16652680 million by 2028 from USD 6588780 million in 2021 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- The global trade surveillance systems market size was valued at USD 780.26 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 2.25 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

- Non-Bank Trade Finance Report Forecast 2026

- Global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Digital Currency Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global General Liability Insurance Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Similar Reports related to Remittance Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg