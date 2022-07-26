DGAP-News: Comcast Twin Cities

Comcast RISE, National Initiative to Support Small Businesses, Awards Another 100 Twin Cities Businesses with $10,000 Grants



26.07.2022 / 15:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Comcast today announced it will award an additional $1 million in total grants as well as technology and marketing resources to more than 100 Twin Cities small businesses owned by women and people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others. The recipients are among more than 9,500 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program, which provides marketing, technology, and capital support to small business owners. Comcast RISE and the Comcast RISE Investment Fund initially launched in 2020 as a response to help small business owners of color who were hardest hit by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, Comcast announced a major expansion to eligibility, enabling all women-owned small businesses nationwide to apply. This expansion built on the program's success and aims to help address the persistent inequities women continue to face in accessing the resources and funding that are critical to success. With today's announcement, 100 selected businesses will each receive a $10,000 grant, bringing the total to $2 million in grants awarded to Twin Cities small businesses since the program's inception. An additional 48 small businesses will receive marketing or technology support such as a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or computer equipment, internet, voice or cybersecurity services from Comcast Business. Twin Cities grant recipients include: Ambiance Spa and Salon, Burnsville

Hijab Shack, Maple Grove

Mad Clean, Champlin

Primitiva LLC, Minneapolis

ROMI LLC, St. Paul A full list of Comcast RISE recipients from the Twin Cities can be found here. "I am so thankful to be a recipient of the Comcast RISE Investment grant," said Amy Wagner, owner of Mad Clean in Champlain. "The $10,000 will help me tremendously as I grow my business. It will help me hire employees as my business expands and to put a down payment on a more reliable work vehicle. At the moment, I am only able to take on so much work on my own. Being able to hire someone will allow me to take on more clients in the community and expand my business to more commercial clients." "As we continue to rebuild from the effects of the pandemic, small businesses still need our support. They are the backbone of our local communities, and we must take every opportunity to help them not only survive, but to thrive," said Kalyn Hove, Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast Twin Cities. "When we launched Comcast RISE in 2020, we knew a profound need existed in many of the communities we serve, and we have now seen firsthand how the resources from Comcast RISE are continuing to benefit small businesses two and a half years since the program's inception." To date, Comcast RISE has awarded more than $16 million in grants and $75 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services, impacting more than 9,500 entrepreneurs in 704 cities across 37 states. By the end of 2022, 13,000 businesses across the country are expected to benefit from the Comcast RISE initiative, either through the grant program or from the resources provided through Effectv, the advertising division of Comcast Cable, and Comcast Business. In addition to the financial and business support services provided, a key part of the program is ensuring the long-term sustainability of businesses. To help address this, Comcast invests in and partners with organizations such as Ureeka to provide ongoing mentorship and resources to help small businesses succeed over the long term. Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment and is part of Project UP, the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. About Comcast Business Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social. About Effectv Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.effectv.com. Contact Details Jill Hornbacher +1 651-425-1695 Jill_Hornbacher@comcast.com Company Website https://twincities.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct



26.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

