Manimal Tales Launches PhotoStories, Personalized Children's Picture Books with Photos

SANFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Manimal Tales is pleased to announce the launch of PhotoStories, personalized children's books with photos. Part photo album, part children's picture book, PhotoStories are an entirely new type of personalized children's picture books. Users can upload their own photos and have them become part of the story, creating a story that is both immersive and engaging for children to read.

According to Sue Donhym, author and founder of Manimal Tales, "I started writing personalized children's books because I wanted every child to be the hero of their story. I was tired of reading books about blonde, white children, and wanted every child to feel like they were special too. Ever since then, I've been on a mission to make my books even more individualized, even more custom, and PhotoStories are the natural culmination of that quest. What could be more personalized than children's stories with their own photos as part of the story?"

Studies have routinely showed that personalized books improve a child's vocabulary and reading comprehension and create greater engagement between the child and the content. One U.S. study found that adding personalized aspects to school reading books, reading comprehension scores improved by 40% compared to peers reading non-personalized stories.

Personalized books also play a strong role in increasing diversity and inclusion, and provide a strong sense of empowerment by making the child the center of the story. According to a study published in the Journal of Educational Psychology, personalized content "produced dramatic increases, not only in students' motivation but also in their depth of engagement in learning, the amount they learned in a fixed time period, and their perceived competence and levels of aspiration."

Manimal Tales currently publishes two PhotoStory titles: the Happy Birthday Book and Your Baby's Story, and has several more in the pipeline that will be launched in the next few months.

The Happy Birthday Book celebrates a person's birthday and incorporates photos of the person when they were a baby, photos from past birthdays as well as photos of the parents. The book allows users to add up to 12 photos into the book, along with additional personalized details such as the person's date of birth, their name and a custom dedication. The Happy Birthday Book works as a gift for children ages 2 and up, all the way through to adults as well.

Your Baby's Story is a humorous story about how a child was born and incorporates photos of the parents during pregnancy and photos of the child as a newborn. It also allows users to add up to 12 photos, along with additional personalized details including representative avatars for the child and the parents, a custom dedication and the child's name in the book. Your Baby's Story is a well-received gift for baby showers and new parents.

More details on PhotoStories and the titles can be found at https://manimaltales.com/photostories.

To personalize these books, users have to simply enter basic details like the child's name, gender and date of birth. They are shown a preview of the book and are taken to the Manimal Tales Photo Editor, where they can upload the photos they wish to add to the book. Photos can be drag-and-dropped onto the book, and can be cropped, rotated and enlarged as needed. Once users have added the photos, they simply add the book to the cart and checkout. The book is printed and shipped to them anywhere in the world. Users also have the option of saving their work and working on their projects at a later time.

"The whole thing is super simple and easy to use," said Ms. Donhym. "I got my children's grandma (aka my mother-in-law) to go through the process and she was able to create books for them without any hand-holding at all!"

Customers rate the books highly and particularly like the idea of adding their own photos to the books. The addition of their photos increases the personalization of the book, making it not just a children's story, but also a photo album, and hence a keepsake for years to come.

According to Frank Noto, a customer who purchased a PhotoStory title, "I was literally googling to see if I could find a personalized children's book with photos. I loved the idea of being able to add my own photos to the book and my daughter loved seeing old photos of us and her when she was a baby. I'm going to keep this and show it to her again in 20 years!"

To see all titles and for more information visit https://manimaltales.com.

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized books and personalized children's content. We believe that every child should be the hero of their story. Our books are unique, beautifully written and illustrated and of the highest quality. With the launch of PhotoStories, Manimal Tales provides users the ability to integrate their photos into our stories, creating a level of personalized content unmatched in the market. PhotoStory books are not just great stories, they are keepsakes and mementos to be cherished for a lifetime.

Visit www.manimaltales.com to view our titles and experience our stories.

