Smart Communications Recognized as a Leader in SaaS Customer Communications Management by Aspire

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 26, 2022, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced that it has been ranked as a Leader with the highest score in the 2022 Aspire Leaderboard for Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM. In addition to its leading position in this category, the company was also positioned as a Leader in the Aspire Leaderboard for AnyPrem CCM Software and Communications Experience Platform (CXP) categories.

This is the fifth year this highly respected CCM and CXM independent analyst and consulting firm has named Smart Communications as a Leader in customer communications management(CCM). Smart Communications' leadership position and outstanding strategy score was determined by Aspire's analysis of the company's solution strengths, strategic vision and global growth.

"As enterprises continue to evolve their digital strategies, Aspire has documented the rising popularity for cloud CCM solutions because of their intrinsic and growing business value," said Kaspar Roos, Founder & CEO of Aspire. "Smart Communications offers a modern and proven cloud solution which continues to be developed in line with the direction of the market. As such, we believe Smart Communications is well positioned for the future."

Specifically, Aspire noted the following as Smart Communications' key product characteristics:

The Conversation Cloud (https://www.smartcommunications.com/conversation-cloud/) platform allows enterprises to orchestrate two-way interactions across multiple channels in order to optimize the customer experience

platform allows enterprises to orchestrate two-way interactions across multiple channels in order to optimize the customer experience The company's flagship product, SmartCOMM (https://www.smartcommunications.com/products/smartcomm/) is a 100% cloud-based, digital-first CCM solution (capable of running in both its own data centers as well as on AWS) that helps business users deliver personalized, ad hoc or batch communications at scale

SmartIQ (https://www.smartcommunications.com/products/smartiq/) offers advanced, cloud-based form and process automation capabilities that enable businesses to reimagine traditional, one directional forms into adaptive, guided-interviews using a low code drag-and-drop interface that is responsive on any device

An extensive API integration framework, including integrations with Salesforce, MuleSoft's Anypoint Exchange, Duck Creek, OneSpan, Pega, Guidewire Cloud, Avaloq and DocuSign, to allow quick integration with other enterprise CX applications as well as integration with journey management tools for journey orchestration

Migration Studio uses artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to transform legacy documents and competitive applications into the SmartCOMM product

Versioned Engine allows SmartCOMM customers the ability to choose when and how they upgrade to newer engine versions of the SaaS platform - in addition to being able to run multiple versions for different use cases simultaneously

Conversation History tracks "what, when, and how" communications were sent as well as any related actions taken for intelligently leveraging and creating personalized future interactions

"The Aspire Leaderboard validation is particularly gratifying as it underscores our belief that companies that are focused on exceptional customer experiences recognize the critical importance of delivering personalized customer conversations. Two-way, interactive, omni-channel conversations depend on innovative technology solutions that only can be delivered by mature cloud offerings such as ours," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "The future is in the cloud and we are proud to be recognized once again as the clear leader to help companies achieve and exceed their CX goals."

The 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard can be accessed here.

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloudplatform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today's digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications' Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQand the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management