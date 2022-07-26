Celfocus has selected Advansys ESC to support the setup of a new Delivery Centre in Egypt. This Delivery Centre is an extension of Celfocus' delivery of high-tech system integration services in the digital and cognitive space, with a focus on the MENA region.

Advansys ESC will support Celfocus Delivery Centre by bringing together diverse and specialized teams with various profiles and backgrounds, seniority levels, and proven experience in state-of-the-art technologies such as React, Java, API, Web methods, SQL, Oracle, CICD, microservices and Automation. With Advansys ESC's strong capabilities in providing highly skilled specialists in various business sectors, through their set of best practices for different engagement models that enable teams to perfectly integrate this Delivery Center in Egypt, Celfocus will continue to develop solutions that deliver meaningful experiences for their clients.

"Advansys ESC's Strategic Outsourcing services will enable us to create our engineering center in MEA by bringing together diversified teams with expertise in different skills, seniority levels and industries helping us to offer a more customer-centric experience while simplifying our operational model in the area for better results," says Álvaro Ferreira, Executive Director at Celfocus.

Advansys ESC is always persistent in its footsteps towards partnering with Multinational Organizations and Corporates hence we are glad to be providing our strategic outsourcing services to a global technology player as Celfocus. And we will be harnessing our expertise and capabilities in delivering a bespoke delivery center that helps Celfocus deliver great customer experience and seize more business opportunities,"says Ahmed El Moghazy, CEO at Advansys ESC.

"This is a significant project for us that underlines our expertise in Strategic Outsourcing through different engagement models. We are excited to help Celfocus to establish their engineering software center in Egypt which will be covering different SW Development projects Services which will be helping in bridging the Digital-Deviance in MEA," says Sharaf El-Din Mohamed, Director of Strategic Outsourcing at Advansys ESC.

About Celfocus:

Celfocus delivers high-tech system integration services in the digital and cognitive space as a Technology company, accelerates Product Service innovation, by promoting innovative digital capabilities and delivering business value in the most complex critical challenges. The main offers are centered on three pillars: Digital Transformation, Cognitive and Network Automation, focusing on business efficiency and customer experience.

Founded in 2000, Celfocus is fully owned by Novabase, the largest Portuguese Information Technology Company, listed on the Euronext Lisbon Stock Exchange. Celfocus was initially a joint venture between Novabase and Vodafone Portugal.

About Advansys:

Advansys ESC is a dynamic international solutions provider, passionate about building smart, modular, comprehensive, and sustainable solutions for today's world of business. We resolve problems, improve operations, and enhance customer experience through technology. we constantly help our clients find smarter ways to perform business and modernize the way they work by offering tailored solutions in different areas as strategic outsourcing, business automation, digital transformation, and industrial automation.

