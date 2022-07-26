Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics will be hosting the upcoming Psychedelic Capital Conference in an entirely virtual format on Tuesday July 26th, 2022 starting at 1:25pm EST.

The bimonthly virtual event will provide attendees with access to some of the top innovative companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest industry insights within the psychedelics sector.

As part of an bimonthly investor conference series that dives deep into psychedelic medicine investment, this virtual event will introduce investors and attendees to a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors, analysts, and investment luminaries from around the world.

The July edition of PsyCap will feature segments on the introduction of virtual reality (VR) into the psychedelic landscape, and its potential to enhance outcomes with mental health treatments. Additionally, this edition of PsyCap will provide the latest financial updates combined with a bird's-eye view of the market. The multi-disciplinary panel of experts Jayashree Mitra, Nanea Ree Lyle Maxson, Agnieszka Sekula, Patrick Trucchio and Maria Velkova, will participate in these discussions to outline how transformative technology shapes the future of the industry and its implications on financial markets.

"The psychedelics industry is poised to provide much-needed therapies to address various medical complications, including the surging mental health crisis. By bringing valuable insights directly to the people, we aim to democratize access to critical information and help average investors navigate this dynamic industry," said Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights.

This year every Psychedelic Capital features a new segment called Doing Good. These presentations from non-profits in the industry provide an opportunity for organizations to showcase their important work and positive impact.

The upcoming July edition of PsyCap Doing Good presentation is hosted by Blessings Of The Forest's Medical Reciprocity Manager, Dr. Kirran Ahmad. Blessing Of The Forest is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, researching and sharing knowledge about the medicinal plants and indigenous traditions of the Gabonese forest people for the benefit of all of humanity.

The Doing Good segment will be followed by several corporate presentations, including our sponsor for the July edition of PsyCap though the segment titled: Risk Management in Emerging Markets - Psychedelic Medicine and Therapies.

NFP's panelists, Scott Foster, Morgan Frick and Adam Wilkins, will discuss their involvement in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. They will address how NFP came to this field and why NFP is particularly poised to be successful in assisting companies in this space. NFP has experience with other recent emerging markets, cannabis, in particular, which will aid in this process.

"As an ardent advocate for mental health, I aim to help companies manage risks as they formulate a strategy to develop psychedelic-assisted therapy and overcome the global mental health crisis," said Adam Wilkins, the Vice President of Business Development at NFP.

Following the Risk Management in Emerging Markets portion, Mindstate Design Labs CEO Dillan DiNardo will offer insights into the company's mission to map the biological basis of the varieties of the psychedelic experience to heal the root causes of mental health disorders.

The conference is designed to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelics industry, and gain access to exciting and groundbreaking pre-IPO investment opportunities within the wider sector.

Microdose has built a public-facing Deal Board, powered by Mission Club, presenting an investment opportunity with Maya Health's CEO & Founder David Champion. Maya Health is focused on harnessing the power of real-world evidence to inform best practices and sensible policies so that more people can access safe psychedelic practices for healing and expansion. The company envisions a future where everyone has the opportunity to benefit from safe psychedelic medicine practices.

Additional information about the Psychedelic Capital: July 2022 Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Psychedelic Capital conference website at the following link: https://microdose.buzz/pressrelease.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Psychedelic Capital:

This bi-monthly online event programming is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A's session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

