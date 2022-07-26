Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.07.2022
26.07.2022 | 17:15
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

London, July 26

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Sonya Huen Rogerson as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 26 July 2022.

Sonya Huen Rogerson currently leads the transactions legal function in Novartis Operations, a division of the multinational pharmaceuticals group, Novartis AG. She has over 20 years' experience in legal, governance and compliance across a range of industries including financial services and countries in Asia Pacific, Australasia and emerging markets. She has led the Legal and Compliance Department at the Bank of China in London and has held other senior roles including General Counsel Asia Pacific for The British Standards Institution. Sonya is a Fellow of The Corporate Governance Institute UK & Ireland and is a qualified solicitor in New South Wales, Australia and England and Wales.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman, Neil Rogan, said: "Sonya brings a deep Asian and legal expertise to the Board. We are very pleased that she is joining us. I would also like to thank Sapphire Partners for producing a high calibre shortlist."

Ms Rogerson does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.12(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

26 July 2022

