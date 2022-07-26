Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation to Test Laser Mining Technology at Colorado School of Mines

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Sidney Resources Corporation, (OTC PINK:SDRC), As a fundamental ethos of the leadership of Sidney Resource is a focus in developing companies that are both disruptive and transformative in their industry. That focus includes building partnerships with institutions who have a proven track record of having a similar focus and we are pleased to announce we have reached an agreement with the prestigious Colorado School of Mines for testing of our new laser mining technology.

Founded in 1874 with specialties in mining and metallurgy, Colorado School of Mines is a public university focused on science and engineering, dedicated to educating and inspiring students, advancing knowledge, and innovating to address the great challenges society faces today-particularly those related to earth, energy and the environment. Over the years, Mines' scope and mission have expanded to meet the needs of industry and society, producing distinctive graduates and revolutionary innovations, and becoming a world leader in advancing sustainable use of the Earth's resources.

The testing of the new laser mining technology has been coordinated with the assistance of IPG Photonics and will utilize the 4 KW IPG Photonics laser housed at Mines. With the assistance of the Mines team, our engineering team will test our newly designed unit that is configured so that a variety of specialty directional laser pointing devices and their inherent custom software control are interchangeable for use in various mining operations. Testing will evaluate the ability to cut, facture, and spall various samples of geologic materials. The patent pending technology is designed for use mining operations such as explosive installation preparation, rock bolting operations, drifting, expanding raises, winzes and stope mining.

Testing at Colorado School of Mines is a major step forward Sidney Resources in their pursuit of technology that will provide tremendous value for not just Sidney Resources itself but for the mining industry as a whole with the ability to be deployed across multiple verticals. We are exploring additional transformative and disruptive technologies to expand our impact on the mining industry while reducing the impact on the environment. We are committed to protecting the environment and reducing our impact on the Anthropocene, our human centered planet, as a shared passion for our team, and look forward to building additional partnerships with institutions like Mines that shares these same values.

We anticipate testing will take place late this year. Our team is continuing work to complete the testing protocols with the team at Mines and IPG Photonics. For additional updates on all operations go to our website at www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com .

For additional information about this article or Sidney Resources Corporation please contact Dan Hally, Vice President of Operations, at 509-552-9858 or dan@sdrccorp.com.

