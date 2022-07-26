Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.07.2022
WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.07.2022 | 17:53
72 Leser
Vastned Belgium: Interim half-yearly report for the first semester of 2022

• Vastned Belgium achieves a positive net result of € 8.2 million.

• Real estate portfolio stable in value compared to the previous financial year.

• High occupancy rate of 98.8% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• High stable collection rate (99.5%) of rental income during the first half of 2022.

• € 37.3 million of unused credit facilities available.

• Low debt ratio of 28.2% offers sufficient headroom for future investments.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Interim half-yearly report for the first semester of 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ef518ae7-fe7a-4c0c-a133-f2804ff0505a)

