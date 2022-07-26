Vastned Belgium: Interim half-yearly report for the first semester of 2022

• Vastned Belgium achieves a positive net result of € 8.2 million.
• Real estate portfolio stable in value compared to the previous financial year.
• High occupancy rate of 98.8% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.
• High stable collection rate (99.5%) of rental income during the first half of 2022.
• € 37.3 million of unused credit facilities available.
• Low debt ratio of 28.2% offers sufficient headroom for future investments.
Full press release:
Attachment
- Interim half-yearly report for the first semester of 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ef518ae7-fe7a-4c0c-a133-f2804ff0505a)
