Vastned Belgium: Interim half-yearly report for the first semester of 2022

• Vastned Belgium achieves a positive net result of € 8.2 million.

• Real estate portfolio stable in value compared to the previous financial year.

• High occupancy rate of 98.8% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• High stable collection rate (99.5%) of rental income during the first half of 2022.

• € 37.3 million of unused credit facilities available.

• Low debt ratio of 28.2% offers sufficient headroom for future investments.



Full press release:

Attachment