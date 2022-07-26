Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Tucker's Farm on Investment in VIO Med Spa

Latest Transaction Highlights Boxwood's Expansion into the Health and Wellness Sector within Franchising

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce that VIO Med Spa ("the Company"), a national, all-inclusive med spa providing the latest cutting-edge technologies and therapies offered in the wellness and aesthetics industry, has received a strategic growth capital investment from Tucker's Farm Corporation ("Tucker's Farm"). At the time of acquisition, the Strongville, Ohio-based company had 12 franchise locations and 1 corporate-owned location.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Tucker's Farm on the transaction. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction marks Boxwood's 2nd transaction within the health and wellness sector and 8th transaction of 2022.

Founded by Joe and Nick Stanoszek, VIO Med Spa has 13 locations open across six states with 40 new locations scheduled to open by the end of 2023. Subsequent to the investment by Tucker's Farm, the Company plans to continue its national expansion, invest in human infrastructure, expand training and education, explore emerging operational and technology platforms and further the development of additional corporate-owned locations. Every VIO Med Spa location stresses a best-in-class experience and adheres to the company motto: delivering safe, easy, and life-changing results.

The VIO Med Spa transaction represents Tucker's Farm's most recent franchisor and multi-unit franchisee investment, following successful partnerships within the European Wax Center system and Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. Tucker's Farm plans to take a similar approach as those investments by investing heavily in the team, infrastructure, and new corporate-owned locations to further drive growth.

"VIO Med Spa is an emerging leader within the health and wellness sector as consumers have embraced med spa services and injectables as an important part of maintaining their physical & mental health. Furthermore, franchisors within the sector have continued to increase their footprints while offering affordable membership programs at quality and consistent service levels," said Brian Alas, Managing Director of Boxwood Partners. "The Company's partnership with Tucker's Farm will provide the necessary resources to continue its expansion plans."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Tucker's Farm Corporation

Tucker's Farm Corporation is a low-profile holding company that makes value-oriented, long-term investments with a permanent equity base. Tucker's Farm has a highly flexible approach and invests across industries, geographies, and the capital structure, with the sole mandate of finding and compounding the highest risk-adjusted cash flows over the long-term. Tucker's Farm affiliate franchisor-franchisee investments include one of the largest European Wax Center franchisees with locations throughout the U.S, and the leading chicken QSR brand in the Midwest with over 130 restaurants. For more information visit tuckersfarm.bm.

About VIO Med Spa

Founded in 2017 in Strongsville, Ohio, VIO Med Spa is a national, all-inclusive med spa providing the latest cutting-edge technologies and therapies offered in the wellness and aesthetics industry. VIO Med Spa is purpose driven, helping women and men of all ages to look beautiful and feel confident. VIO Med Spa's highly educated expert team of medical professionals and practitioners focus on meeting the needs of each guest by recommending products and services that are sure to get the desired results. Through customized treatments and education, VIO has a significant positive impact on each guest's body, skin, and mind, leading to life-changing results. For more information, visit viomedspa.com.

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

