Regulatory News:
|Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
18/07/2022
FR0010259150
4 500
92,4055
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
20/07/2022
FR0010259150
1 500
92,5337
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
21/07/2022
FR0010259150
611
92,5646
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
22/07/2022
FR0010259150
2 300
92,4132
XPAR
TOTAL
8 911
92,4400
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com