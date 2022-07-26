Generix Group - Q1 2022/2023 REVENUES: €20.9M New SaaS contracts Q1 2022/2023: €1.2m Growth in SaaS revenues: 11%

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 26, 2022

Q1 2022/2023 REVENUES: €20.9M

New SaaS contracts Q1 2022/2023: €1.2m

Growth in SaaS revenues: 11%

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, publishestoday its revenues for the 2022/2023 first quarter.

Q1revenues: €20.9 million

Quarter ended

June 30 Change Unaudited (K€) 2022 2021 SaaS 9 093 8 186 11% Maintenance 4 637 4 646 0% Licenses 630 1 177 -46% Software revenues 14 360 14 009 2,5% Consulting Services 6 568 7 234 -9% Revenues 20 928 21 243 -1,5%

Revenues for the quarter amounted to €20.9 million, down 1.5% compared with the first quarter of the previous year.

Thanks to the good signing dynamics of the previous year, SaaS activity grew by 11% during the quarter. This strong growth was recorded in almost all the countries where Generix Group operates, and particularly internationally.

The slowdown in the Licenses activity observed in the second half of the previous fiscal year continued in North America, resulting in a slowdown in Consulting Services activity in this zone. In the other countries, Consulting Services activity grew by an average of 5% compared with the same period last year.

Q1 new SaaS contracts: €1.2 M

Quarter ended

June 30 Change Unaudited (K€) 2022 2021 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 1 215 1 664 -27,0%

* New signatures expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value) highlighting the average annual additional revenue that will be generated after deployment of the contracts concerned.

The volume of SaaS signatures for the first quarter of the year was €1.2 million.

As a reminder, the previous year had recorded a record level of signatures for a 1st quarter with a significant restart of activity after the health crisis.

Among these new signatures:

in France, a signature with a distribution group wishing to accelerate its digital transformation by equipping itself with Generix Group's EDI and Invoice Services solutions in SaaS mode. This contract completes a first SaaS migration with Generix Group's TMS solution in 2021.





in Spain, the adoption of the Generix WMS solution and Data Power for data analysis by a company specialized in the food industry.





Forecast

As indicated at the time of the presentation of the 2021/2022 results, the current financial year is subject to contrasting factors:

activity in Russia, currently stable but subject to changes in the international context

inflation and its impact on the increase in the wage bill

the expected recovery in North America after the low point in the second half of 2021-2022

the dynamic of SaaS signatures in the wake of the 2021/2022 rebound, and

continued R&D investment to support the competitiveness and performance of the Group's solutions.





On this basis, Generix Group confirms that it anticipates stronger growth in 2022/2023 than in 2021/2022, but stable EBITDA.

Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information

Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as EBITDA) presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company's supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

Next financial press release: October 25th, 2022, after market closes

Publication of second quarter sales for fiscal year 2022/2023

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group's 800 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor and Ferrero in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

