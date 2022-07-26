Anzeige
26.07.2022 | 18:12
ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM: STRONG GROWTH IN REVENUE AND ROP IN H1 2022

Strong growth1 in revenue and ROP2 in H1 2022

Confirmation of the organic growth1 target of annual revenue in 2022 of 5%

Significant growth in the first half of 2022

  • Revenue up1 9.0% at €1,240 million

  • Recurring operating profit (ROP)2 up1 12.6% at €58.8 million

  • Consolidated net profit up3 10.8% at €33.6 million

Business recovery confirmed and high operating margin maintained

The Econocom Group generated a revenue of €1,240 million in the first half of 2022, a sustained increase1 of 9.0% compared to H1 2021. As a result of the reclassification of certain entities into discontinued activities as of 1 January 2022, these activities, which generated €125 million in revenue in the first half of 2022, are not included in the revenue of the continued activities.

Over the period, trends in continued activities were as follows:

• Products & Solutions (P&S) revenue amounted to €493 million, up1 12.0%. Econocom enjoyed positive trends in the digital asset distribution market and benefited from its strong order backlog at the end of 2021, despite the persistence of supply chain issues. P&S ROP2 increased1 by 6.3% to €16.9 million.

• Technology Management & Financing (TMF) confirmed the recovery of its business, with revenue up1 14.0% at €499 million. TMF ROP2 was €21.6 million, representing a margin of 4.3%.

• Services generated €248 million in revenue, down1 4.4%. By contrast, the margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 8.2%.

Group recurring operating profit2 (ROP) increased1 by 12.6% to €58.8 million, compared to €52.3 million for the same period in 2021. The first half operating margin was 4.7%, stable compared to H1 2021.

After non-recurring operating expenses of €10.2 million, a net financial expense of €5.8 million and an income tax expense of €6.4 million, first half net profit from continued activities was €35.5 million, versus €24.8 million in the first half of 2021, entailing strong growth3 of 42.7%.

After deducting earnings from discontinued activities, consolidated net profit was €33.6 million, up3 10.8%.

Net financial debt (NFD)4 remains under control

NFD4 was €272 million at 30 June 2022, compared to €217 million a year earlier. The increase is attributable notably to the decline of approximately €60 million in factoring and treasury share purchases totalling €40 million over the last 12 months.

Outlook

Econocom maintains its forecast of 5% organic growth in revenue for the full year 2022.

Next publication: information meeting on H1 2022 results, 28 July 2022

1 For continued activities, at constant scope and accounting standards, including organic growth of acquired companies

2 Before amortisation of intangible assets from acquisitions

3 At constant accounting standards

4 NFD: Net Financial Debt including current and non-current financial debt and excluding liabilities arising from the application of IFRS 16 to leases (offices, vehicles, etc.) for which Econocom is the lessee

About ECONOCOM
Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC)). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 49 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		For more D'INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Follow us on Twitter ?
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
nathalie.etzenbach@econocom.com
Press relations agency contact: econocom@the-arcane.com
Financial communication agency contact:
info@capvalue.fr Tel. +33 (0) 1 80 81 50 01

INCOME STATEMENT

(€m)H1 2021
Restated		H1 2022
Revenue1,092.61,239.5
Recurring operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets from acquisitions52.358.8
Recurring operating profit51.357.8
Other non-recurring income and expenses-7.5-10.2
Operating profit43.747.7
Cost of financial debt-3.7-3.0
Other financial income and expenses-2.0-2.8
Profit before tax38.041.9
Income tax expense-13.2-6.4
Net profit from continued activities24.835.5
Net profit from discontinued activities, associates and joint ventures5.5-1.9
Net profit for the period30.333.6
Recurring net profit31.144.0

BALANCE SHEET

(€m) ASSETS31.12.2021
Restated		30.06.2022
Goodwill495506
Other non-current assets216202
Residual interest in leased assets171172
Trade and other receivables796859
Other current assets185171
Cash and cash equivalents406309
Assets held for sale69167
TOTAL ASSETS2,3392,386
(€m) EQUITY & LIABILITIES31.12.2021
Restated		30.06.2022
Equity attributable to owners of the parent381343
Non-controlling interests5877
EQUITY439420
Bonds252358
Financial liabilities221223
Liabilities for repurchases of leased assets9899
Provisions6881
Trade and other payables882819
Other liabilities348322
Liabilities held for sale3164
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES2,3392,386

Appendix: Reconciliation between financial data at the end of H1 2021 as reported in the 2021 half-yearly report and data contained in the 2022 half-yearly report.

"H1 2021 reported" corresponds to revenue and ROP2 as presented in the 2021 half-year report.

"H1 2021 restated" corresponds to H1 2021 revenue and ROP2 as presented in the 2022 half-yearly report released today and takes into account changes in discontinued activities as defined by IFRS 5 and changes in accounting presentations. It serves as the basis for calculating growth rates at constant standards.

"H1 2021 pro forma" corresponds to H1 2021 restated revenue and ROP2 also adjusted for changes in exchange rates and consolidation scope (acquisitions and disposals). It serves as the basis for calculating growth rates at constant standards and scope.

Revenue (€m)Group totalTMFP&SServices
H1 2021 reported1,240446524270
Deconsolidation of discontinued activities and changes in accounting presentations-147-13-134-
H1 2021 adjusted1,093433390270
Forex impact22
Change in consolidation scope (acquisitions)52349
Change in consolidation scope (disposals)-11 -11
H1 2021 pro forma1,137438440259

ROP2 (€m)Group totalTMFP&SServices
H1 2021 reported62.317.524.720
Deconsolidation of discontinued operations and activities and changes in accounting presentations-10.00.2-9.8-0.3
H1 2021 adjusted52.317.714.919.7
Forex impact0.30.10.2
Change in consolidation scope (acquisitions)0.90.10.8
Change in consolidation scope (disposals)-1.3 -1.3
H1 2021 pro forma52.317.915.918.4
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nG1uksWYY5qcx3JyYslsaZJkamxlmmTKmmmXlGSblsiZap6VxmyXmpecZnBmnGdm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75720-econocom-cp-resultats-s1-2022-final-uk.pdf

