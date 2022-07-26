AWS re:Inforce (Booth #404) Sysdig, the source to run cloud and container security company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in three categories. This designation recognizes that Sysdig has demonstrated deep expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.

Sysdig has achieved AWS Security Competency in:

Identity and Access Management category for a Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) use case

Threat Detection and Response category for an Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) use case

Compliance and Privacy category for a Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) use case

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Sysdig as a proven AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized cloud and container security designed to help companies adopt, develop, and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Sysdig is closing the loop from source to run so DevOps and security teams can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, and cloud services. With Sysdig, teams find and prioritize software vulnerabilities, detect and respond to threats, and manage cloud configurations, permissions, and compliance. Sysdig provides a single view of risk while minimizing blind spots and guesswork, without black boxes. Built on open source standards Falco, Sysdig OSS, and Open Policy Agent (OPA) Sysdig addresses the security challenges of modern cloud applications.

"Attaining the AWS Security Competency speaks to the deep expertise of the Sysdig solution. Customers know when they choose Sysdig, they are getting a security solution that can help them achieve their cloud security goals. By closing the loop from source to run, teams can prioritize what matters and fix at the source without wasting time," said Phil Williams, Vice President of Corporate Development and Alliances at Sysdig.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN members with deep industry experience and expertise.

Sysdig Continues to Expand Support for AWS

With Sysdig, AWS customers get real-time visibility at scale to address risk across cloud services and containers running on Amazon Elastic Cloud Computer (Amazon) EC2, AWS Fargate, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS). In addition to achieving AWS Security Competency status, Sysdig has recently completed several additional AWS-related technical achievements including:

Attained AWS DevOps Competency status in the DevSecOps category

Became an AWS Graviton Ready Product Partner

Supported the general availability of Amazon EKS Anywhere on bare metal

About Sysdig

Sysdig is driving the standard for cloud and container security. The company pioneered cloud-native runtime threat detection and response by creating Falco and Sysdig as open source standards and key building blocks of the Sysdig platform. With the platform, teams can find and prioritize software vulnerabilities, detect and respond to threats, and manage cloud configurations, permissions, and compliance. From containers and Kubernetes to cloud services, teams get a single view of risk from source to run, with no blind spots, no guesswork, no black boxes. The largest and most innovative companies around the world rely on Sysdig.

