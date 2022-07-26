Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: WCF) (OTCQB: WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class") reports that in connection with a recent review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, certain errors in the accounting for the Company's sale of its equity interest in Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("PED") were discovered. As a result, the Company has refiled its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended January 31, 2022 ("Restated Interim FS") together with an amended corresponding management's discussion and analysis; collectively, the "Amended Financial Reports") as they have been restated to reflect certain adjustments resulting from a review by the Company's auditors.

The Amended Financial Reports have been restated primarily to amend for what management determined and the auditors agreed to be a deficiency in accounting for the Company's sale of its equity interest in PED. Subsequent to filing of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2022, PED provided an amended trial balance, resulting in the loss from discontinued operations decreasing by $121,216 to $1,732,441 (Note 32 of the Restated Interim FS) and the loss on sale of PED increasing by $30,692 to $5,369,667 (Note 4 of the Restated Interim FS).

There is no material impact to the loss per share and no impact to the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at January 31, 2022.

The Amended Financial Reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Each of the Amended Financial Reports replace and supersede the respective previously filed original financial statements and related management discussion and analysis. Such previously filed original financial statements and management discussion and analyses should be disregarded.

About World Class Extractions Inc.

World Class is an innovation-driven company and has been approved by its shareholders to change its business from a company focused on the cannabis industry to that of an investment issuer with a focus on the life sciences industries. Specifically, and subject to regulatory and securities exchange approval of a change of business, World Class intends to focus on investing in private and public companies with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. World Class recently disposed of its wholly owned subsidiary Soma Labs Scientific Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of extraction and processing equipment and solutions.

Contact



Rosy Mondin, CEO

World-Class Extractions Inc.

1 (604) 473-9569 | ir@worldclassextractions.com

www.worldclassextractions.com

