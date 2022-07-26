Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - Canada-based non-profit organization Basis Education Foundation (Basis) has unveiled its collaborative capacity-building initiatives. Its mission is to aid poverty relief efforts through providing basic digital literacy and essential skills training in disadvantaged communities. Basis partners with local NGOs and organizations in the majority world. Basis provides the infrastructure the human resources required for comprehensive learning opportunities and skills development. This initiative is being offered through its unique Basis Learning Centers, where trained local partners educate and upskill learners.

The digital divide experienced by urban-poor and rural communities in the majority world exacerbates their struggle. Basis is setting out to show that technology can significantly contribute to the efforts of governments and organizations in eradicating poverty and unemployment. Its Basis Learning Centers focus on utilizing the possibilities of information technology and computer literacy in its educational programs. Basis learners are aged thirteen and above. Together with local partners, Basis provides the learners with a learning ecosystem that includes an online curriculum developed by the organization. The partners, along with their own mentors, trainers, and teachers, provide the highest level of training and education possible.

Basis Learning Centers are situated close to communities that are completely disconnected from the digital world and therefore lack access to basic education and employment opportunities. Studies highlight that the widening digital divide is having a tremendous impact on education and career paths. In a world where power is increasingly held by those who hold the "digital reins," this disadvantage widens the gap between the haves and the have-nots. Basis Learning Centers are committed to ensuring that no individual is denied their basic right to education and employment due to digital illiteracy. The initiative is designed to be a team effort with local partners to ensure that it serves the most at-risk populations.

Basis is committed to teaching its learners the discernment that they need to operate safely in the digital realm. In addition, the intention is to safeguard its participants from the possible dangers of the internet; ultimately, Basis and its partners are working to prevent child marriage, trafficking, child labor, gang involvement, and online sexual abuse.

"We want every Basis Learning Center to be an innovative and creative space where participants feel well supported by our mentors. Therefore, we have developed our online curriculum focusing on accessibility for those who speak basic English. We have also trained local mentors who can translate the curriculum to the local languages of the participants as per their requirements. Today, we can do it anywhere in the world. We aim to transform lives through education and skills training," says Christina de Jong, Co-Founder and President/CEO of Basis Foundations for Life.

Basis Education Foundation is an international non-profit organization on a mission to alleviate poverty through educating and upskilling under-resourced communities in the majority world. Basis comes alongside local, national, and international organizations with the infrastructure needed to bridge the digital divide.

